- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 07:30 PM (IST)
NEET PG 2025 Result Out Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS is likely to announce the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam soon.
candidates who have appeared for entrance examination for PG medical admissions will be able to check and download NEET PG 2025 scorecard from the official website; natboard.edu.in.
However, The authorities will release the NEET PG result 2025 download link at the NBE official website nbe.edu.in. However, students will also be able to check NEET PG scores 2025 at natboard.edu.in.
This Year, the NEET PG exam was conducted on August 3, 2025 with over 2.4 lakh candidates appearing. As per the official press release, the single shift medical exam was held across 301 cities with over 1000 test centres.
- 07:29 PM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG Result 2025 Live: What is Cutoff Score for General Category
As per the release, the NEET PG general category cutoff 2025 score is 276 while the percentile is 50 percentile.
- 07:03 PM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG Result 2025 Live Updates: NBEMS Release Scorecard Out at natboard.edu.in
NBEMS has announced the NEET PG Result 2025 today. The link to check the result is now available on the official website natboard.edu.in. Candidates can login using their user id and password to download the NEET PG 2025 scorecard
- 07:03 PM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG Result 2025 OUT Live Updates:
NEET Post Graduation 2025 Scorecard Released At natboard.edu.in
- 04:15 PM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG 2025 Exam was held on August 3, 2025. the examinations was conducted in a single shift only. in this examination over 2.42 lakhs candidates participated.
- 03:31 PM, 19 Aug 2025
- 02:20 PM, 19 Aug 2025
The exam consists of 200 MCQs with each question having 4 response options in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct answer out of 4 options. the time period was 3 Hours 30 minutes.
- 01:38 PM, 19 Aug 2025
The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3, 2025, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.
- 01:17 PM, 19 Aug 2025
The date and time of announcement of NEET PG results have not been disclosed yet.
- 12:51 PM, 19 Aug 2025
NBEMS will likely release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate 2025 (NEET-PG 2025) results this week.
- 12:33 PM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG exam 2025 was held on August 3 with over 2.42 lakh candidates appearing. As per official press release, the single shift medical exam was held across 301 cities with 1,052 test centres.
- 12:06 PM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG Result 2025 Live Updates: What To Do, When Candidates Found An Error On Their NEET PG Scorecard?
If candidates found any inaccuracies on the NEET PG Scorecard such as, incorrect name, category, marks etc. in such cases he/she must be act prompltly to inform the admission authority.
to report any discrepancies, kindly use the mentioned details for the NEET PG 2025 Helpdesk:
Address: Ansari Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Ring Road, New Delhi – 110029
Helpline Number: 022-61087595
Email: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in
Official Websites: nbe.edu.in
- 11:57 AM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG Result 2025 Live Updates: What Details are given On Scorecard?
-Application ID
-Roll Number
-Percentile
-NEET PG Rank 2025
- 11:27 AM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG 2025 Result Live Updates: What Details Mentioned In Scorecards?
The following details in NEET PG scorecard 2025:
-Name of the candidate
-Date of birth
-Marks obtained
-NEET PG roll number
-Guardian's name
-Category
- 11:15 AM, 19 Aug 2025
- 11:11 AM, 19 Aug 2025
NBEMS NEET PG 2025 Result Live Updates: NEET PG 2024 Category-Wise Cut off
- The qualifying cutoff percentile for the general or EWS category for the NEET PG exam 2024 was 50 percentile
- SC,ST, OBC (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC), it was 40 Percentile
- UR PwD, it was 45 Percentile.
- 10:46 AM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG Result 2025 Live Updates: Expected Result Date
As per the official notification of the NEET PG 2025, NBEMS mentioned that the results will be declared by September 3, however, an official from NMC said that if NEET PG 2025 results are not announced today, they might be released between August 20 and 21.
- 10:43 AM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG Result 2025 Date Live Updates: No re-evaluation or rechecking of results
There shall be no re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the students.
- 10:39 AM, 19 Aug 2025
NBEMS NEET PG 2025 Result LIVE Updates: Validity Of Scorecards
Candidates must download and print the NEET PG scorecards and keep a copy for future reference. The validity of the NEET PG result will be limited to the current admission session for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses and cannot be carried forward to the next admission session.
- 10:10 AM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG 2025 Result: Why Scorecard is Important For Students?
The scorecard issued along with the result is one the most important document for the medical student. In this, the score, percentile and rank of the candidate are mentioned.
- 10:02 AM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG Result 2025 Live Updates: Credentials Required To Download Scorecard
Candidates will be able to download NEET PG result 2025 from the candidate login page soon using their login credentials as mentioned below:
-User ID
-Password
- 09:17 AM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG Result 2025 Live Updates: Key Highlights
Category Details Exam Name NEET PG Conducting BodyNational Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences Result Mode Online only Official Websites natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in Credentials Required to download scorecard User ID & Password Courses Offered MD, MS, PG Diploma Expected Result Date Soonly
- 09:11 AM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG Result Date Live Updates: Important Information Regarding NEET PG 2025
After the results are declared, students will be able to view and download their scorecards from the official NBEMS website. Having your login information, including your registration number and date of birth, readily available will make the process easier. For candidate support, NBEMS operates a helpdesk at 7996165333, available from 9.30 AM to 6 PM.
- 09:09 AM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG 2025 Result Live Updates: Minimum Qualifying Category-Wise Cut-off Details
NBEMS has set the following minimum percentile requirements for candidates:,
Category Minimum Percentile Required General / EWS 50th percentile SC / ST / OBC (including PwD under these categories) 40th percentile UR PwD 45th percentile
- 09:03 AM, 19 Aug 2025
NEET PG Result 2025 Date Live Updates: Last Three Year Exam & Result Date
Year NEET PG Exam Date NEET PG Result Date 2022 May 21 June 20 2023 March 5 March 14 2024 August 11 August 24
- 08:59 AM, 19 Aug 2025
