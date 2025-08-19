NEET PG 2025 Result Out Live Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS is likely to announce the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam soon.

candidates who have appeared for entrance examination for PG medical admissions will be able to check and download NEET PG 2025 scorecard from the official website; natboard.edu.in.

However, The authorities will release the NEET PG result 2025 download link at the NBE official website nbe.edu.in. However, students will also be able to check NEET PG scores 2025 at natboard.edu.in.

This Year, the NEET PG exam was conducted on August 3, 2025 with over 2.4 lakh candidates appearing. As per the official press release, the single shift medical exam was held across 301 cities with over 1000 test centres.