NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has relased the NEET PG Result 2025. Candidates can login using their User ID and password to download the NEET PG 2025 scorecard.

Earlier, in the official notification schedule of the NEET PG, NBEMS mentioned that the results will be declared by September 3.

This year, the NEET PG exam was held on August 3 with over 2.42 lakh candidates appearing. As mentioned in the official press release, the single shift medical exam was held in 1,052 test centres across the india.

NBEMS NEET PG 2025 Result LIVE Updates: How to check?