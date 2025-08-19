- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 07:11 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has relased the NEET PG Result 2025. Candidates can login using their User ID and password to download the NEET PG 2025 scorecard.
Earlier, in the official notification schedule of the NEET PG, NBEMS mentioned that the results will be declared by September 3.
This year, the NEET PG exam was held on August 3 with over 2.42 lakh candidates appearing. As mentioned in the official press release, the single shift medical exam was held in 1,052 test centres across the india.
NBEMS NEET PG 2025 Result LIVE Updates: How to check?
Step 1: Visit the official websitenbe.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG exam tab on the home page
Step 3: Now, click on the result tab provided under the NEET PG 2025 section
Step 4: Now, Enter required login credentials
Step 5: NEET PG result will be displayed on your screen
Step 6: Check all the details, including your roll number, carefully and save the result copy.
In case of any error found in the NEET PG result 2025, candidates are advised to report it to the NBE authorities immediately.