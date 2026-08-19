- NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result will ow be announced on August 21.
- MCC has released the revised seat allotment schedule for NEET UG 2026.
- Candidates can download their provisional letters from mcc.nic.in by August 31.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a revised schedule for the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment process. The revised schedule was issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today, August 19, covering admission under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% of seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER and AFMC institutions for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses. Once released, candidates can download their provisional allotment letter from the official MCC portal mcc.nic.in. Previously, the NEET UG Round 1 counselling results 2026 were scheduled to be out today.
Also Read: Odisha School Holiday: Administration Announces 15-Day Closure Following Jaundice Outbreak In THIS School In Khordha
NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Revised Dates 2026
As per the revised schedule, the seat allotment result for NEET UG Round 1 will be declared on August 21. Check out the following table for the revised schedule.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET Choice Filling & Locking Ends
|
August 18, 2026
|
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
|
August 21, 2026
|
NEET Allotment Letter Download
|
August 21 to 31, 2026
|
Reporting to Allotted College
|
August 22 to 31, 2026
How To Download Provisional Allotment Letter?
Once the official link becomes available, candidates can follow the given steps to check their allotment result from the MCC official website.
Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: Open the UG Medical Counselling portal.
Step 3: Click on the NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link.
Step 4: The seat allotment letter will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the provisional allotment letter and search for your details.
Candidates who receive a seat in Round 1 must complete admission formalities within the prescribed reporting period.
Verification Schedule For September 1
MCC’s verification process for the joined candidates will commence on September 1, while verification by state authorities is scheduled for September 6, 2026. According to the revised notice, all participating institutes will treat Saturdays and Sundays and gazetted holidays as working days to complete the counselling process on time. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for the Round 1 seat allotment result and further counselling instructions.
Also Read: UGC NET Result 2026: NTA To Release June Scorecard Soon, Check Latest Update Here