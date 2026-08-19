NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a revised schedule for the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment process. The revised schedule was issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today, August 19, covering admission under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 100% of seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER and AFMC institutions for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses. Once released, candidates can download their provisional allotment letter from the official MCC portal mcc.nic.in. Previously, the NEET UG Round 1 counselling results 2026 were scheduled to be out today.

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NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Revised Dates 2026

As per the revised schedule, the seat allotment result for NEET UG Round 1 will be declared on August 21. Check out the following table for the revised schedule.

Events Dates NEET Choice Filling & Locking Ends August 18, 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result August 21, 2026 NEET Allotment Letter Download August 21 to 31, 2026 Reporting to Allotted College August 22 to 31, 2026

How To Download Provisional Allotment Letter?

Once the official link becomes available, candidates can follow the given steps to check their allotment result from the MCC official website.

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.