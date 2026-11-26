BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a fresh notification for 935 posts of Assistant Education Development Officers (AEDO) in Advertisement No. 16/2026. These vacancies are available in the Education Department, Bihar. The new advertisement has replaced the earlier advertisement No. 87/2025.

Applications and fee payments for the new recruitment will start from December 1, 2026. Fee payment will be accepted till December 30, 2026. The last date for submission of online applications will be December 31, 2026.

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Interested and eligible candidates may apply online at the official website www.bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Here we have provided all details, including eligibility criteria, important dates, etc.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026: Overview

Here are the key details of the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026 in one table. All details are taken from the official BPSC notice.

Particulars Details Recruitment Organisation Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Post Name Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) Department Education Department, Bihar Advertisement Number 16/2026 Total Vacancies 935 Earlier Advertisement No. 87/2025 (cancelled) Application Mode Online Online Application Start Date 01 December 2026 Last Date for Fee Payment 30 December 2026 Last Date to Apply Online 31 December 2026 Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC has officially released the detailed notification PDF for the recruitment of 935 Assistant Education Development Officer posts under Advertisement No. 16/2026. The PDF is available on the official website. Candidates should read the notification carefully before applying online.

BPSC AEDO Detailed Notification 2026 PDF Check Here

BPSC AEDO Eligibility Criteria 2026 Eligibility details have not yet been announced on short notice. The points below are based on the earlier Advertisement No. 87/2025 and may change in the new one. Candidates must meet the educational qualifications and age limit given below to apply for the AEDO posts.