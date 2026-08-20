Odisha School Holiday Alert: Heavy rainfall and flood conditions have prompted authorities in Odisha’s Bhadrak district to declare a school holiday on August 21. A total of 205 schools in four flood-affected blocks, including Bhadrak, Tihidi, Dhamnagar and Chandbali, will remain closed as a precautionary measure.

The administration has also announced holidays for 265 Anganwadi centres. The decision aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amid waterlogging, rising water levels and continued rain alerts across affected areas.

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205 Schools to Remain Closed

According to the district administration, 205 schools in flood-affected areas have been directed to remain closed on August 21. The closure covers educational institutions in Bhadrak, Tihidi, Dhamnagar and Chandbali blocks.

The decision has been taken due to concerns over heavy rainfall, flooding and possible disruption to normal transportation.

Heavy Rain and Flood Conditions Continue

Several parts of Bhadrak district have witnessed heavy downpours, leading to waterlogging and flood-like conditions. Reports indicate that schools across areas including Bhadrak, Tihidi, Dhamnagar, Bhandaripokhari and Chandbali have faced disruptions due to the weather situation.