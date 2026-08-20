- Bhadrak district declares holiday for 205 schools.
- 265 Anganwadi centres also closed due to floods.
- Decision ensures student safety amid heavy rain, waterlogging.
Odisha School Holiday Alert: Heavy rainfall and flood conditions have prompted authorities in Odisha’s Bhadrak district to declare a school holiday on August 21. A total of 205 schools in four flood-affected blocks, including Bhadrak, Tihidi, Dhamnagar and Chandbali, will remain closed as a precautionary measure.
The administration has also announced holidays for 265 Anganwadi centres. The decision aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amid waterlogging, rising water levels and continued rain alerts across affected areas.
ALSO READ: Uttarakhand School Holiday Tomorrow: Classes 1 To 12 Remain Closed In Udham Singh Nagar District On August 21 Amid Heavy Rain Alert
205 Schools to Remain Closed
According to the district administration, 205 schools in flood-affected areas have been directed to remain closed on August 21. The closure covers educational institutions in Bhadrak, Tihidi, Dhamnagar and Chandbali blocks.
The decision has been taken due to concerns over heavy rainfall, flooding and possible disruption to normal transportation.
Heavy Rain and Flood Conditions Continue
Several parts of Bhadrak district have witnessed heavy downpours, leading to waterlogging and flood-like conditions. Reports indicate that schools across areas including Bhadrak, Tihidi, Dhamnagar, Bhandaripokhari and Chandbali have faced disruptions due to the weather situation.
Authorities are monitoring local conditions and may issue further instructions depending on rainfall and flood levels.
265 Anganwadi Centres Also Closed
Along with schools, the district administration has declared a holiday for 265 Anganwadi centres in the affected areas. The precautionary closure is aimed at protecting children, teachers and Anganwadi workers from potential risks caused by flooding and waterlogged roads.
ALSO READ: UGC Equity Rules 2026: Centre Informs SC Abeyance Continues, CJI-Led Bench Directs Counter-Affidavit In 4 Weeks; Details
Advice for Parents and Students
Parents should avoid sending children to closed schools or Anganwadi centres and closely monitor official district administration updates. Students should stay indoors, avoid flooded roads and waterlogged areas, and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. Any further school closure announcements should be verified through official sources.