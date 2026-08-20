School Holiday Alert On August 21: All government, semi-government and private schools from Classes 1 to 12, along with Anganwadi centres, will remain closed in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district on Friday, August 21, due to a heavy rainfall alert.

The District Magistrate and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Udham Singh Nagar, issued the order following a weather forecast warning of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Uttarakhand. ALSO READ: UGC Equity Rules 2026: Centre Informs SC Abeyance Continues, CJI-Led Bench Directs Counter-Affidavit In 4 Weeks; Details मौसम विभाग, देहरादून द्वारा जारी भारी वर्षा की संभावना के दृष्टिगत कल 21 अगस्त (शुक्रवार) को जनपद ऊधमसिंह नगर में कक्षा 1 से 12 तक के समस्त स्कूलों के साथ- साथ सभी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में एक दिन का अवकाश घोषित किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/6NWq3uWPLK — Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) August 20, 2026 Schools and Anganwadi Centres Closed A one-day holiday has been declared for students studying in Classes 1 to 12 in all government, semi-government and private schools across Udham Singh Nagar district.

Children registered at all Anganwadi centres in the district will also remain on holiday on August 21. Heavy Rain and Rising River Levels The decision was taken after the Meteorological Department, Dehradun, forecast thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall. Continuous rainfall in the mountainous regions has also led to rising water levels in rivers flowing through the district. Authorities said the closure was necessary to protect school-going children from potential weather and flood-related risks.

Teachers and Staff to Remain Present While students will remain on holiday, teachers and non-teaching staff have been directed to remain present at their respective schools and perform departmental duties as required. Similarly, Anganwadi helpers and workers will continue to report to their respective centres according to official requirements.

Action for Violation of Order The district administration has warned that failure to comply with the closure order may invite action under the relevant provisions of Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The order issued by District Magistrate Nitin Bhadoria came into effect immediately, and concerned officials have been instructed to ensure strict compliance. ALSO READ: Odisha School Holiday Tomorrow: 205 Schools Closed In Bhadrak Districts Amid Heavy Rain And Flood Alert Advice for Parents and Students Parents should keep children at home on August 21 and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, thunderstorms or waterlogging. Students should stay away from swollen rivers and flooded roads. Families are advised to monitor official announcements from the district administration and schools for any further updates regarding weather conditions and reopening.