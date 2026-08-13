- Dehradun, Nainital, and Pithoragarh schools closed on August 14.
- Heavy rainfall warning: IMD Orange Alert issued for Uttarakhand.
- Student safety is prioritised; disaster risks are mitigated by closures.
Uttarakhand School Holiday Update: In view of heavy rainfall warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun, a one-day holiday has been declared for tomorrow, Friday, August 14, 2026, for all schools (Classes 1 to 12) and Anganwadi centres across Dehradun, Nainital, and Pithoragarh districts.
According to the weather updates issued on August 13, 2026, by the IMD Dehradun, NDMA, and the National Disaster Warning Portal, an 'Orange Alert' has been issued across key parts of Uttarakhand. The forecast warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning, and intense downpours over the next 24 hours, raising concerns about landslides, waterlogging, and safety risks in these districts.
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Uttarakhand School Holiday: What Do The Official Orders Say?
Dehradun District: District Magistrate and Chairman of DDMA, Dr. Ashish Chauhan, issued a directive declaring a one-day closure on August 14 for all educational institutions (Classes 1 to 12) and Anganwadi centres to mitigate disaster-related risks and prioritize student safety.
Nainital District: The District Disaster Management Authority announced a similar one-day holiday for all public and private schools and Anganwadi centres following warnings of continuous rain and severe local conditions.
Pithoragarh District: The District Magistrate issued Order No. 1214/Thirteen-AP/Holiday/2026-27 shutting down all schools (Classes 1 to 12) and Anganwadis on Friday due to intense rainfall forecasts across the hilly region.
Uttarakhand School Holiday: Who Will Ensure Compliance?
The Chief Education Officers and District Programme Officers across Dehradun, Nainital, and Pithoragarh have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with these orders across all government, non-government, and private institutions.
Copies of the official notifications have been forwarded to Senior Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), City Magistrates, and District Information Officers across the respective districts for immediate enforcement and public awareness.
ALSO READ: Uttarakhand School Holiday Tomorrow: All Schools, Anganwadis Closed On August 14 In Dehradun, Nainital, And Pithoragarh Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Uttarakhand Weather Alert (August 14–17)
The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Nainital on August 14 due to forecast heavy rainfall, lightning, and intense rain spells. Other districts like Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, and Haridwar remain under a Yellow Alert.
A statewide Yellow Alert applies on August 15. Orange Alerts will return for Champawat, Bageshwar, and Nainital on August 16, followed by Dehradun and Tehri on August 17.
District Alert Summary:
|
Date
|
Orange Alert Districts
|
Aug 14
|
Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital
|
Aug 15
|
None (All districts on Yellow Alert)
|
Aug 16
|
Champawat, Bageshwar, Nainital
|
Aug 17
|
Dehradun, Tehri
Uttarakhand School Holiday: Advice For Parents
Parents in Dehradun, Nainital, and Pithoragarh are strongly advised to keep children indoors during the holiday period and avoid non-essential travel along hilly, flood-prone, or landslide-sensitive routes. Families should stay tuned to official district administration updates and keep emergency numbers accessible in case weather conditions worsen through the day.