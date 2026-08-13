Today's School Assembly News Headline (August 14): In today’s school assembly on August 14, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will cover recent events in sports, national news, and global developments affecting people worldwide. With the help of these news headlines, students will gain a better understanding of current affairs and the world around them.

These headlines aim to enhance their understanding of current affairs and global developments.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For August 14:

1. Maruti, Tata, Mahindra privately shared concerns on E20 with Government before public retreat

2. Seven-judge Supreme Court Bench to hear if legislative privilege overrides free speech

3. Tata Trusts accepts Chandrasekaran’s resignation, initiates process to find successor

4. Kharge condemns ‘shuddhikaran’ ritual after his Uttarakhand visit; Nadda expresses regret in RS

5. Karnataka credits rain for Cauvery water allotment to Tamil Nadu; TN says it was not voluntary and seeks more water

School Assembly International News Headlines For August 14:

1. Putin pays his first visit to Pacific island chain claimed by Japan, drawing protest from Tokyo

2. U.S. ambassador to Israel denounces settler siege on Palestinians as ‘terror’

3. Zhu Rongji, former China Premier who championed reforms and closer economic ties with India, dies aged 97

4. Iran says Strait of Hormuz is under its control, Fars news reports

5. US President Trump warns Iran’s power plants & bridges will be destroyed if Iran does not meet his latest deadline to agree to deal

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines For August 14:

1. Brandon Nakashima and Ben Shelton reach Canadian Open final in Montreal

2. Mitchell Starc scripts history, breaks all-time left-arm Test record

3. Dhruv Jurel at a crossroads in Galle: Time to turn promise into permanence

4. BCCI confirms India vs Afghanistan T20 International series in September

5. Australian Women's Cricket Star Breaks Silence Amid Explosive Affair Claims