Odisha Civil Services 2024 Prelims Date : The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Monday announced the date of Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024. According to the notification issued under Advertisement No. 07, 2024-25, the commission issued a notice stating that the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 will be held on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

As per the notification, the document verification and personality tests for 806 provisionally qualified candidates including 293 women, who cleared the OCS Main (Written) Examination 2023 will be held from September 6 to September 18, 2025 (except September 13, 2025).

The OPSC preliminary examination will consist of two compulsory objective type question papers, each of which will carry 200 marks. Both question papers will be compulsory. Failure to appear in any of these will automatically result in disqualification.

The preliminary exam will consist of four-choice multiple choice questions. OPSC has implemented a strict negative marking system to maintain the fairness of the exam. One-third of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Additionally, some questions also have built-in negative marking, where marks vary based on the appropriateness of the chosen answer.

Important Instructions for Candidates:

The commission also urged the candidates to bring original documents along with a set of self-attested photocopies for verification. The commission warned that failure to produce the required documents will lead to rejection of candidature.

Note: Candidates can check the complete list of required documents, along with the date and session of their document verification, in the official notice issued today.