Panjab University Result 2025: The Panjab University (PU) has officially announced the results of the undergraduate and graduate exams taken in the April/May, July, and January 2025 sessions on August 25, 26, 2025 on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their results by visiting the website and filling out their login credentials.

B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc., B.E., and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) programmes and courses in a variety of fields and departments, such as physics, zoology, mathematics and computing, biophysics, chemistry, fashion and lifestyle technology, and mechanical engineering, are all declared by the Panjab University (PU). The students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of Panjab University to stay updated with the latest information.

Steps to check Panjab University Result 2025:

Step 1: Students must visit the website at results.puexam.in, the official Punjab University result portal.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the appropriate course and semester available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen where students have to provide their roll number and any necessary information.

Step 4: Submit to proceed and your Panjab University Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results carefully and do not forget to download it for future reference.

Panjab University Result 2025: Result Dates

1. Panjab University announces B.Sc. (Hons) and M.Sc. results

2. B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics and Computing – 4th semester was released on August 26, 2025 (May 2025 session)

3. B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics and Computing – 5th semester (special examination) was declared on August 26, 2025 (May 2025 session)

4. B.Sc. (Hons) Zoology – 6th semester was announced on August 26, 2025 (May 2025 session)

5. B.Sc. (Hons) Biophysics (FYP) – 4th semester was released on August 26, 2025 (May 2025 session)

6. M.Sc. Chemistry – 3rd semester (special examination) was declared on August 25, 2025 (July 2025 session)

7. M.Sc. in Fashion and Lifestyle Technology – 2nd semester was released on August 25, 2025 (May 2025 session)

8. M.Sc. in Fashion and Lifestyle Technology – 4th semester was declared on August 25, 2025 (May 2025 session)

9. M.Sc. in Zoology – 4th semester was released on August 25, 2025 (May 2025 session)

10. PU announced B.Sc. (Hons) Physics and Electronics results

11. B.Sc. (Hons) Physics – 6th semester was announced on August 25, 2025 (May 2025 session)

12. B.Sc. (Hons) Physics (Specialisation in Electronics) – 6th semester was released on August 25, 2025 (May 2025 session)

13. B.Sc. (Hons) Physics – 5th semester was declared on August 25, 2025 (December 2024 session)

14. B.Sc. (Hons) Physics (Specialisation in Electronics) – 5th semester was declared on August 25, 2025 (December 2024 session)

15. Panjab University released B.E. and MFA results

