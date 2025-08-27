PGCIL Recruitment 2025: The Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), has commenced the online registration process for the recruitment of the 1543 contract positions as field supervisors and engineers on their official website. The official website, powergrid.in, opened the application window today on August 27, 2025, and it will remain open until September 17, 2025, interested candidates can apply.

The candidates must complete the registration process within the given period of deadline, as applications after the deadline will not be accepted by the Corporation. The students are a;so advised to frequently check the official website of the Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) to stay updated with the latest information regarding the recruitment process.

The written examination(Common FTE Test 2025) is compulsory for all the provisionally eligible candidates to be eligible for the PGCIL Recruitment Process 2025. The recruitment examination will be conducted in a single day across India for all the mentioned vacancies. Those students who will qualify this examination will move towards the next stage of recruitment.

Steps to apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2025:

Step 1: Students must visit www.powergrid.in, PGCIL's official website to apply for recruitment.

Step 2: There will be a Careers section that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select ‘Job Openings - Opportunities’ and you will see PGCIL Field Engineer and Field Supervisor Recruitment 2025 notification.

Step 4: Click on the PGCIL Field Engineer and Field Supervisor Recruitment 2025 notice and register for the recruitment process.

Step 5: Complete the registration form with required details and upload the required files in the designated field.

Step 6: Pay the online application fee and download the confirmation page for future reference.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

1. Field Engineer (Electrical): Students must have a Full-time B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical or related departments. They must attain a minimum 55% marks from a well-known university or institute.

2. Field Engineer (Civil): Students must have a Full-time B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Sc. (Engg.) in Civil or related fields or departments. They must attain a minimum 55% marks from a well-known University.

3. Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication): These students must have a Full-time Diploma in Electrical / Electronics & Communication / Information Technology or related field and are required to attain a minimum 55% marks from a recognised Technical Institutions.

