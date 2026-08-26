Students in parts of Amritsar will get a four-day break as 18 schools in the Baba Bakala Sahib area have been ordered to remain closed from August 27 to August 29, 2026, due to the Rakharr Punya Mela. The closure order was issued by Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh to facilitate public convenience and ensure smooth arrangements during the event. Students will remain on holiday on August 27, 28 and 29, while August 30 will be a regular Sunday holiday, extending the break to four consecutive days.

ALSO READ: UP School Holiday Update: Schools To Remain Closed From Pre-Primary To 8th In THIS District On Aug 27 Amid Waterlogging Why Are Schools Closed in Amritsar? The district administration has announced the school closure in view of the Rakharr Punya Mela being organised in the Baba Bakala Sahib area. The event is expected to bring a large number of visitors to the area. Considering the movement of people and the arrangements required during the mela, the administration has decided to suspend academic activities at selected schools. The decision is aimed at ensuring convenience for the public and maintaining smooth arrangements during the event. Schools Covered Under the Punjab School Holiday Order S. No. School Name Location 1 Government High School Baba Bakala Sahib 2 Dashmesh Public School Baba Bakala Sahib 3 Government Middle School Chhapianwali 4 Government Middle School Umranangal 5 Government Middle School Thatthian 6 Mata Ganga Senior Secondary School Baba Bakala Sahib 7 GTB School Baba Bakala Sahib 8 New Century Public School Chhapianwali 9 Saint Soldier Public School Thatthian 10 Sant Majha Singh Karamjot Senior Secondary School Baba Bakala Sahib 11 Government Senior Secondary School Sathiala 12 Government Girls High School Sathiala 13 Government Elementary School (Boys) Baba Bakala Sahib 14 Government Elementary School Chhapianwali 15 Government Elementary School Umranangal 16 Government Elementary School Thatthian 17 Government Elementary School (Boys) Sathiala 18 Government Elementary School (North) Sathiala The holiday order applies to 18 government and private schools located in Baba Bakala Sahib and nearby areas. These include Government High School Baba Bakala, Dashmesh Public School Baba Bakala, Government Middle School Chhapianwali, Government Middle School Umranangal and Government Middle School Thatthian. Other institutions covered include Mata Ganga Senior Secondary School Baba Bakala, GTB School Baba Bakala, New Century Public School Chhapianwali, Saint Soldier Public School Thatthian and Sant Majha Singh Karamjot Senior Secondary School Baba Bakala. The order also covers Government Senior Secondary School Sathiala, Government Girls High School Sathiala, and several government elementary schools in Baba Bakala, Chhapianwali, Umranangal and Thatthian.

Four-Day Break for Students Students of the affected schools will remain on holiday from August 27 through August 29. Since August 30 falls on Sunday, students will effectively receive four consecutive days off from regular school activities. The administration has directed the concerned authorities to ensure strict compliance with the school closure order. Parents and students should follow updates issued by their respective schools or the district administration regarding the reopening schedule. ALSO READ: UPTET 2026 Result Out: 80.07% Pass Primary Level, 71.85% Qualify Upper Primary; Direct Link Here What Parents Should Know? Parents should note that the closure applies specifically to the 18 schools mentioned in the administrative order and should not be treated as a district-wide school holiday for all Amritsar schools. Families should plan accordingly and follow local advisories during the mela. Parents are also advised to confirm any school-specific instructions directly with the institution before sending children back to school after the holiday. S. No. School Name Location 1 Government High School Baba Bakala Sahib 2 Dashmesh Public School Baba Bakala Sahib 3 Government Middle School Chhapianwali 4 Government Middle School Umranangal 5 Government Middle School Thatthian 6 Mata Ganga Senior Secondary School Baba Bakala Sahib 7 GTB School Baba Bakala Sahib 8 New Century Public School Chhapianwali 9 Saint Soldier Public School Thatthian 10 Sant Majha Singh Karamjot Senior Secondary School Baba Bakala Sahib 11 Government Senior Secondary School Sathiala 12 Government Girls High School Sathiala 13 Government Elementary School (Boys) Baba Bakala Sahib 14 Government Elementary School Chhapianwali 15 Government Elementary School Umranangal 16 Government Elementary School Thatthian 17 Government Elementary School (Boys) Sathiala 18 Government Elementary School (North) Sathiala