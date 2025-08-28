Rajasthan SI Recruitment Paper Leak Case: The Rajasthan High Court has cancelled the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Examination 2021, which was conducted for 859 Vacancies in the year 2021. The Rajasthan HC took this decision in the wake of a paper leak allegations. The High Court has decided to cancel the SI Recruitment Examination 2021 because of the irregularities. The HC has taken this decision due to the irregularities and paper leak.

During the hearings, the government of Rajasthan admitted that irregularities had been detected but also mentioned that only 68 candidates were involved in the paper leak allegation. The decision to cancel the recruitment of Sub Inspector has been given by the division bench of Justice Sameer Jain. Petitions were filed in the High Court on August 13 last year, mentioning irregularities in this recruitment examination, in which the recruitment examination was demanded to be cancelled.

Regarding the Sub Inspector recruitment examination on behalf of the Rajasthan High Court, the court stayed the passing out parade and appointment of the sub-inspectors undergoing training on 18 November 2024. The Rajasthan high court has mentioned that there was large-scale cheating in this recruitment examination.

Those candidates who had already been selected for the Sub Inspector Recruitment are opposing the cancellation of the exams. They argued that they had taken the exam fairly and some of the candidates even resigned from other government services to join as trainee SIs. Cancelling the entire recruitment process would not be fair for those who have cleared the exam.

Despite these arguments, the Rajasthan High Court has ruled to cancel the entire Sub Inspector recruitment process, citing the seriousness of the paper leak. The decision has impacted hundreds of candidates who had been waiting for their appointments under this recruitment drive. Many irregularities were seen in this SI recruitment exam. Along with cheating, there were reports of many dummy candidates that appeared for the recruitment exam. After SOG investigation, a total of 150 people including 50 trainee sub-inspectors and two from Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) were arrested in this paper leak case.