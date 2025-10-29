RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The results for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2025 will be soon declared by the Railway Recruitment Board. The candidates who appeared in the written test, or CBT-1, for undergraduate posts can check the results on the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, or on the websites of the regional RRBs they applied for. The results are expected soon.

The RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 will be announced on all the regional official websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards, RRBs such as RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ranchi, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bilaspur, and RRB Ajmer, etc.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: Details

The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 PDF will comprise crucial information such as name, roll number, registration number, score/rank information, normalised marks, qualifying status, region, and cut-off score.

The examination authority will also publish the RRB NTPC cut off and scorecard along with the result on their official website. RRB NTPC Graduate level result PDF comprises the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

The Computer Based Test 1 exam of RRB NTPC was conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board from June 5 to 24, 2025.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1: Students must visit the regional websites of RRB to check their results when released.

Step 2: There will be a link for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen where students have to enter the login credentials & click on the Submit button.

Step 4: The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep it safe for future reference.

The students are advised to check the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board to stay updated with the latest information regarding the result announcement and further procedures.

