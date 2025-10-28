Golden City of India: There are several cities in India that are popular by different names and have unique titles. Jaisalmer is known as the city of gold in India. The most recognised landmark that can be found in Jaisalmer is the Jaisalmer Fort.

Meaning of ‘Golden City’: The meaning of the name ‘Golden City’ talks about the historical significance, traditions, architectural beauty, cultural extravaganza and unique story. In Jaisalmer, every second building or monument has yellow sandstone. When the sun shines, this results in creating a complete golden mesmerising effect all over the city.

This yellow sandstone has a unique property as it reflects sunlight in such an excellent way that buildings, architecture or monuments appear to glow in shades of gold, especially during the time of the sunrise and sunset. A Royal Past: Historical Impact Jaisalmer is known as the ‘golden city of India’ and its historical significance played a crucial role in earning this title. This city was founded by Rawal Jaiswal in 1156 AD, and for several years thai city served as a commercial link between Central Asia and India.

Architecture plays a central role in explaining the importance of the Golden city of India. The city has a Jaisalmer Fort which is also popularly known as the Sonar Qila or ‘The Golden Fort of India.’ This fort is considered as one of the largest first in India and has a beautiful yellow sandstone.

Also Read: Top 10 Affordable MBA Colleges For Students In India 2025 Interesting Facts About ‘Golden City of India’: 1. Jaisalmer has some most beautiful havelis like Patwon Ki Haveli, Nathmal ki Haveli and Salim Singh Ki Haveli. These havelis have artistic stone carvings which makes them unique and a worth-visiting place.

2. Jaisalmer is popular for hosting an annual Jaisalmer Dessert Festival which is also called Maru Mahotsav. This is a proper three-day cultural event or festival popular for music, dance and more 3. Jaisalmer has a colorful and vibrant culture as well as traditional values. Everything in Jaisalmer seems touched by the warmth of golden tradition. 4. Desert adventures and stargazing in Jaisalmer is one of the most favorite activities of the visitors. They enjoy the charming architecture and dessert adventure there. Also Read: NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule OUT: Here’s How To Check At mcc.nic.in; Important Dates, Download PDF Here

