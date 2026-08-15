- RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 has been released on the official website.
- Merit list PDF and category-wise cutoff marks are also available.
- Document verification for shortlisted candidates likely to be held in September.
RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the official merit list PDF for candidates who took the Geography and Science examinations on May 9 and 10, 2026. The result is available on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Category-wise cutoff marks are also available along with the results. The recruitment is held to fill a total of 804 vacancies that attracted approximately seven lakh candidates across the two examination days. The merit list PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for the next stage.
How To Check RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026?
Follow the given steps to check your result status from the official website.
Step 1: Go to the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the result section.
Step 3: Choose the subject you have opted for.
Step 4: Click on the PDF link.
Step 5: Check your credentials and save the PDF for future reference.
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RSSB Lab Assistant Cutoff Marks 2026
Given below are the cutoff marks for the Science subject under the Non-TSP area:
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
General
|
262.8126
|
OBC
|
254.8349
|
EWS
|
242.6325
|
MBC
|
234.0491
|
SC
|
222.5747
|
ST
|
202.7718
The provisional cutoff marks for the TSP are:
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
General
|
234.0482
|
SC
|
211.6203
|
ST
|
141.2698
What After Result Declaration?
Following the result declaration, shortlisted candidates will proceed to the Physical Document Verification process. The authorities will notify each candidate individually about the DV guidelines and schedule. Physical Document Verification is scheduled to be conducted at designated centres in Jaipur in September.
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