RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the official merit list PDF for candidates who took the Geography and Science examinations on May 9 and 10, 2026. The result is available on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Category-wise cutoff marks are also available along with the results. The recruitment is held to fill a total of 804 vacancies that attracted approximately seven lakh candidates across the two examination days. The merit list PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for the next stage.

Direct Link Here

How To Check RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026?

Follow the given steps to check your result status from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the result section.

Step 3: Choose the subject you have opted for.

Step 4: Click on the PDF link.

Step 5: Check your credentials and save the PDF for future reference.

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RSSB Lab Assistant Cutoff Marks 2026

Given below are the cutoff marks for the Science subject under the Non-TSP area:

Category Cutoff Marks General 262.8126 OBC 254.8349 EWS 242.6325 MBC 234.0491 SC 222.5747 ST 202.7718

The provisional cutoff marks for the TSP are:

Category Cutoff Marks General 234.0482 SC 211.6203 ST 141.2698

What After Result Declaration?

Following the result declaration, shortlisted candidates will proceed to the Physical Document Verification process. The authorities will notify each candidate individually about the DV guidelines and schedule. Physical Document Verification is scheduled to be conducted at designated centres in Jaipur in September.

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