- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 06:46 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Today's School Assembly News: Today, we are presenting here for you the main news of the national, international, business and sports world of the school assembly to be held today i.e., on 26 August 2025, by reading which you will be aware of today's news.
The main news is very important for the students in terms of current affairs, national, international and school assembly main news, as they help to keep the students aware and increase general knowledge. So let's read today's latest main news given below.
National School Assembly News Headlines:
1. UGC Asks Educational Institutions To Celebrate National Sports Day 2025 From August 29 To 31
2. 5 killed, 14 injured in landslip on route to Vaishno Devi shrine
3. INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri commissioned by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Visakhapatnam
4. Grateful that people outside INDIA bloc alliance coming forward to help, says Sudershan Reddy
5. One-third school students take private coaching, trend more common in urban areas: Centre's survey
International School Assembly News Headlines:
1. PM Modi Japan Visit: Defence, Economy And Quad Cooperation In Focus
2. Elon Musk Slammed For Reposting Old Pakistan ‘Revenge Rape’ Story As Sharia Law; Netizens Fact-Check Billionaire
3. India Warns Pakistan Of Flood Risk Out Of Goodwill, Yet Islamabad Whines And Complains
4. US Notifies India Of Additional 25% Tariff After PM Modi's Stern 'No Compromise' Message, Sets Deadline For Tomorrow
5. China's Xi Jinping to welcome Vladimir Putin, PM Modi in grand show of solidarity
Business School Assembly News Headlines:
1. MSMEs must focus on quality, competitiveness, and global integration: Govt
2. Mission Sudarshan Chakra requires colossal integration of capabilities: CDS
3. India's wind energy capacity set to reach 107 GW by 2030, says GWEC
4. Odisha govt nominates ex-CAG Girish Murmu, nine to Jagannath Temple panel
5. Auto and component exports slump on weak global demand, says ICRA
Sports School Assembly News Headlines:
1. Asian Shooting championship: Shooter Sift Kaur Samra makes it a golden double for India
2. U.S. Open 2025: Buzz cut, bright start as Carlos Alcaraz charges into second round
3. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Caroline Garcia head to retirement after U.S. Open losses
4. Tommy Fleetwood wins Tour Championship for first PGA Tour title and FedEx Cup
5. Test cricket is challenging and draining, game demands longevity: Rohit Sharma
Thought Of The Day:
You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.