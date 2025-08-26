National School Assembly News Headlines:

1. UGC Asks Educational Institutions To Celebrate National Sports Day 2025 From August 29 To 31

2. 5 killed, 14 injured in landslip on route to Vaishno Devi shrine

3. INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri commissioned by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Visakhapatnam

4. Grateful that people outside INDIA bloc alliance coming forward to help, says Sudershan Reddy

5. One-third school students take private coaching, trend more common in urban areas: Centre's survey

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. PM Modi Japan Visit: Defence, Economy And Quad Cooperation In Focus

2. Elon Musk Slammed For Reposting Old Pakistan ‘Revenge Rape’ Story As Sharia Law; Netizens Fact-Check Billionaire

3. India Warns Pakistan Of Flood Risk Out Of Goodwill, Yet Islamabad Whines And Complains

4. US Notifies India Of Additional 25% Tariff After PM Modi's Stern 'No Compromise' Message, Sets Deadline For Tomorrow

5. China's Xi Jinping to welcome Vladimir Putin, PM Modi in grand show of solidarity