SSC CHT Final Result 2024 Paper 2 Marks: The SSC CHT Final Result 2024 paper 2 marks have been officially released by the Staff Selection Commission on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination in 2024 will be able to download their paper 2 scorecards by visiting the website and with the help of their login credentials.

According to the official announcement made by the Staff Selection Commission, candidates can get their individual scores on the Commission's website between August 27, 2025 and September 12, 2025, by logging in with their registered ID and password. The students are advised to download their scorecards within the given period of deadline.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Paper 2 examination on March 29, 2025 in offline mode. The result for the same was announced on July 25, 2025 and now the individual scorecards are also available on the website. The Staff SelectionCommission has also released the candidates' marks to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the candidates' interest.

How to check SSC CHT Final Result 2024 Paper 2 Marks:

Step 1: Students must visit ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website to check marks.

Step 2: There will be a login link available on the homepage, click on that.

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen where you have to enter your login information.

Step 4: Submit to proceed and your grades will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the page and review the marks, also keep a print out for future reference..

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an Indian organisation that operates under the Ministry of Personnel and Training and is responsible for hiring eligible candidates for Group 'B' and Group 'C' vacancies in several government ministries and departments. It was established in 1975, the SSC conducts examinations to fill government vacancies.