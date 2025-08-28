TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially announced the results of the Group 1 Examination 2025 on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the Group 1 written examination 2025 will be able to dowload the merit list PDF by visiting the official website.

The preliminary examination for 2025 was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on June 15, 2025, and thousands of candidates appeared for the examination with the hope of moving to the next stage. The TNPSC Group 1 result 2025, which will include the prelims merit list, was expected to be released in August 2025.

The TNPSC Group 1 Result will determine the eligibility of the candidates for the mains examination and takes one step closer to securing a top position in Tamil Nadu’s state services. Group 1 examination is considered as one of the most competitive recruitment examinations in the state, conducted to select candidates for prestigious administrative positions.

TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025: Check Details

The students are required to check these crucial information that will be mentioned on the TNPSC Group 1 Examination 2025. Check details here:

1. Name of the exam (TNPSC Group 1)

2. Exam date and result declaration date

3. Roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

4. Possibly marks or qualification status

The students are also advised to keep a close check on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to stay updated with the latest information regarding further procedure.

Steps to check TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025:

Step 1. Go to the Official TNPSC Website: Students must visit the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) official website: tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2. Find the Results Section: There will be a link for the "Results" tab or a link labeled "Latest Results" or "Result Declaration Schedule".

Step 3. Click on the Group 1 Result Link: Find and click on the link for the ‘TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2025’.

Step 4. Download the Merit List: The TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the list PDF: The result will be displayed as a PDF document. You can then search for your roll number on this merit list.

