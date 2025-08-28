Today’s School Assembly News Headlines: Today, we are presenting top news headlines of the national, international, business and sports world for the school assembly. The main news is extremely crucial for students in terms of current affairs, national, international and school assembly main news, as they help to keep the students aware and increase general knowledge. Check out these news headlines.

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1.Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated nationwide with huge devotion and happiness.

2. Vaishno Devi Landslide: Katra Hotel Association announced free hotels for pilgrims In Jammu And Kashmir.

3. 381 students among 400 evacuated from Gurdaspur’s Jawahar Navodaya School in Punjab.

4. IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms till August 31, 2025, relief camps were set up for people in Delhi.

5. TANGEDCO announces power outage in multiple areas of Chennai on August 29, 2025.

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. SCO Summit: PM Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping is all set to hold a meeting during China’s visit.

2. The UN General Assembly created an artificial intelligence (AI) advisory panel to help countries.

3. Air Strike: Myanmar junta air strike in the country's hunger-ravaged west killed at least 12 people

4. Donald Trump mentioned India's role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and said it is ‘Modi's War.’

5. Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1.Cabinet allows India to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

2. Asian Championships: Anish Bhanwal won a silver medal in 25m rapid fire pistol at Asian Championships.

3. Shooter Sift Kaur Samra won two gold medals at the Asian Shooting Championship.

4. Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announced his exit from the Indian Premier League 2025.

5. Liverpool Debut: A sixteen-year-old Ngumoha scores a match-winner for Liverpool.

Business School Assembly News Headlines:

1. EY Forecast: India is all set to become world's 2nd-largest economy by the year 2038.

2. Non-alcoholic drink makers seek 18% of the GST and scrapping of 'sin tax'

3. Tata Steel purchased shares worth Rs 3,100 crore in its Singapore subsidiary.

4. TSC has set up a new Artificial Intelligence and Services Transformation unit.

Thought of the Day:

‘The first step toward success is taken when you refuse to be a captive of the environment in which you first find yourself.’

