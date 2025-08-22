Today's News for School Assembly : These school assembly news headlines play a crucial role for enhancing general awareness from the point of view of current affairs, enhancing their general knowledge, from the major news of national, international and school assembly, because it helps in keeping the students engaged, aware and helps in improving their general knowledge. So let's read the fresh headlines given below.

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Rekha Gupta, CM of Delhi’s first public event after the attack witnesses chaos, two people arrested for creating ruckus.

2. SC decision on stray dogs mentions them to be 'Sterilised And Released' also there will be a ban on feeding in public areas.

3. PM Modi all set to launch Rs 5,200 Core projects in India including Kolkata Metro Connecting Airport and Bengal’s Six-Lane Kona Expressway.

4. Kerala’s CM informs that Kerala becomes India's first fully digitally literate state, indeed a proud moment.

5. Assam Government stopped issuing new Aadhaar Cards to Adults except SC, ST Communities.

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested on August 22, 2025 because of corruption charges.

2. 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake hits South Africa between Cape Horn and Antarctica.

3. Russia launched one of its biggest aerial attacks this year on Ukraine.

4. Pakistan Supreme Court grants bail to former PM Imran Khan in 8 Cases.

5. M. Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, agreed to proceed with Gaza, restart negotiations.

Also Read: 33 Failures, 1 Big Win: IPS Officer Aditya Kumar Becomes Crorepati On KBC 17

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1. India suspends all bilateral sports engagements and plans with Pakistan.

2. Shreyas Iyer's father expressed his disappointment at not selecting son in Asia's Cub.

3. Ajinkya Rahane stepped down as the captain of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season.

4. ICC said there is a technical glitch after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names were missing in the ODI rankings.

Business School Assembly News Headlines:

1. In India, bank credit growth has risen to 10.22% in August, 2025 marking the highest growth rate.

2. Parliament of India passes an online gaming bill amid protests going on from the opposition.

3. European Union and the United States have signed an agreement, outlining the framework for a new trade deal

Thought of the Day:

'Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.'

Also Read: WBJEE Result 2025 OUT: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Result Released At wbjeeb.nic.in, Steps To Check, Direct Link To Download Scorecard PDF



