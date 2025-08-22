- By Anshika Verma
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
WBJEE Result 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has officially announced the results for the WBJEE 2025 today on August 22, 2025 on their official website. Those candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their scorecards with the help of their login credentials. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2025 was conducted on April 27, 2025 in two examination shifts- first examination shift from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, and second examination shift from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
WBJEE Result 2025 OUT: Results Declared
Initially, the WBJEE Result 2025 was delayed due to Calcutta High Court’s directive on OBC reservation; the revised merit list and updated scorecards are officially available on the website. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has also released the final answer key along with the results on their website today. The students will be required to enter their login credentails such as registration number, roll number and date of birth to check the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Result 2025.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
WBJEE 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
WBJEEB
|
Exam Date
|
April 27, 2025
|
Paper I Timing
|
11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Mathematics)
|
Paper II Timing
|
2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Physics & Chemistry)
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
wbjeeb.nic.in
Last Year, a total of 142,694 students appeared for the WBJEE examination, out of which 112,963 candidates successfully passed the entrance examination. The overall pass percentage recorded as 99.53 per cent. Last year, the WBJEE result was announced at 3 pm and the link to access the scorecard was activated at 4 pm on June 6. The students are advised to keep a close check on teh official website to stay updatse with the latest updates and notifications related to further process.
Also Read: 33 Failures, 1 Big Win: IPS Officer Aditya Kumar Becomes Crorepati On KBC 17
How To Check WBJEE Result 2025?
Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in, or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘WBJEE Rank Card 2025’ link available
Step 3: Now Submit the application number and password/DOB
Step 4: WBJEE Rank Card 2025 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Your score and rank will be displayed on screen
Step 6: Keep it safe for future reference.
About WBJEE Examination:
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is considered as state-level entrance examination for those students who are seeking admission into undergraduate programs in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by both government and private colleges across West Bengal.