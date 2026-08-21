Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 22, 2026): In today’s school assembly on August 22, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world. Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for August 22

1. One dead, 3 injured after building collapses in Delhi's Karol Bagh

2. Rahul Gandhi sits on dharna at police station, demands FIR over pellet gun use during July 20 protest

3. Elon Musk pitches Starlink for rural India amidst stalled launch

4. Aadhaar App crosses 50 million downloads

5. Ganga water level in Varanasi near danger mark; boat operations suspended

School Assembly International News Headlines for August 22

1. World’s oldest President, President Paul Biya, 93, returns home after 74 days of absence

2. US expands $750 fast-track visa appointment pilot to 5 more nations, India not listed yet

3. Mirza Fakhrul Islam ⁠Alamgir elected as Bangladesh’s 23rd President

4. No survivors after charter plane with 8 aboard crashes in US' Alaska

5. Iran President says time to end war while in position of strength

School Assembly Sports News Headlines for August 22

1. Treesa-Gayatri assured medal after reaching BWF World C’ships semifinals

2. Carlos Alcaraz confirms US Open return after four-month injury break

3. Arunachal Athlete Tingong Wangpan Selected for Asian Para Games 2026

4. Ronaldinho at 46 confirms professional football return with Italian club Ravenna

5. US Open announces record $108 million prize purse for 2026

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