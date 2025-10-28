- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
These headlines will keep you updated with the latest news and will also improve your general knowledge.
National School Assembly News Headlines:
1. Odisha Evacuates Residents, Deploys NDRF and ODRAF Teams Ahead of Cyclone Threat
2. ISRO to Launch New Communication Satellite on November 2
3. Chhattisgarh: 21 Naxals Surrender in Kanker, Hand Over 18 Weapons Including AK-47s
4. Kolkata Police to Launch ₹5.8-Crore Project to Upgrade Cybercrime Laboratories
NEP Authorises States to Publish School Textbooks: Kerala Education Minister
5. Transport Experts from Asian Nations Visit Namo Bharat Corridor
International School Assembly News Headlines:
1. At India–ASEAN Summit, PM Modi Calls for United Fight Against Terrorism and Early Review of Trade Pact
2. Jaishankar Meets Malaysian PM and ASEAN Leaders for Regional Talks
3. CDS General Anil Chauhan Begins Six-Day Visit to Indonesia
4. Direct Flights Resume Between Kolkata and China’s Guangzhou
5. Pakistan Security Forces Neutralise 25 Terrorists in Northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Sports School Assembly News Headlines:
1.India Tops Medal Tally in South Asian Athletics Championships; Sri Lanka’s Pathirage Wins Javelin Gold
2. Devika Sihag Finishes Runner-up at Indonesia Masters Super 100
3. Sujeet Reaches 65kg Title Bout at U23 World Championship
4. Rain Forces Abandonment of India’s Match Against Bangladesh; Rawal Suffers Injury Scare
5. FIFA President Announces New ASEAN Cup Tournament for Southeast Asian Nations
Thought of the Day:
Focus on progress, not perfection; every small effort leads to big results.
Meaning: To succeed, focus on consistent, small improvements rather than flawless results. Perfectionism can paralyze progress, while celebrating small, incremental steps builds momentum, confidence, and lasting change.