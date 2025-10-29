Today's School Assembly News Headlines: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 28, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insight.

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Chhath Puja 2025 Sandhya Arghya Observed Across India

2. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Brace for Cyclone ‘Montha’; PM Modi Dials CM Naidu

3. Cyclone ‘Montha’: Heavy Rains Lash Parts of North Tamil Nadu; Deputy CM Reviews Relief Work

4. Centre Approves Rs 15,000 Crore Procurement Plan for Pulses and Oilseeds in Four States

5. Team of Security and Intelligence Officials Reviews Border Monitoring Along the Jammu International Border

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Western Turkey, Several Buildings Collapse

2. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Meets Australian and New Zealand Leaders in Kuala Lumpur

3. Trump to Meet Japan’s New Prime Minister, Will Address U.S. Troops During Asia Visit

4. Indian Businesses See Opportunities as EU Tightens Sanctions on Russia, Says IBA

5. Pakistan and Afghanistan Continue Third Day of Peace Talks Amid Border Tensions

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Patna Pirates Beat Bengaluru Bulls to Reach Eliminator 3; Ayan Stars in Victory

2. Indian Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal Wins Gold at U23 World Championships

3. Shreyas Iyer Moved Out of ICU After Suffering Spleen Injury

4. FIFA Opens Second Phase of World Cup Ticket Sales for Fans in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico

5. Nepal Defeats India in Football, Thanks to Sabitra Bhandari’s Double Strike

Quotes of the Day:

“Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustration and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success.”



~ APJ Abdul Kalam