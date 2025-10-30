  • Source:JND
UPPSC Prelims Result 2025 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is expected to announce the PCS Prelims Examination Result 2025 soon on their official website. The PSC Exam results will be released in the PDF format, containing the roll numbers of successful candidates. Those candidates who appeared for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 will be able to check their result by visiting the official website. 

UPPSC Prelims Result 2025: Merit List

 Those candidates whose roll numbers will be displayed in the merit list PDF will be considered as the qualified candidates for the mains examination. The UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam was conducted on October 12th, and over 600,000 candidates appeared for the prelims examination. 

Particulars

Details

Name of Exam

UPPCS (Uttar Pradesh Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services) 2025

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Exam Type

State Civil Service Examination

UPPSC Prelims Exam Date 2025

October 12, 2025

Result Status 

To Be OUT Soon

Mode of Result Announcement

Online

Next Stage

UPPSC Mains Examination

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in.

Merit List 

To Be Released Soon
 

Steps to check UPPSC Prelims Result 2025: 

Step 1.Students have to visit the official website of the UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ under the Information Bulletin.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you have to choose ‘UPPSC Prelims Result 2025 Link.’

Step 4. Submit to proceed and PDF will open showing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates will be displayed.

Step 5. Download the PDF fill carefully and save it for future reference. 

UPPSC Prelims Result 2025: Details mentioned on result PDF

The students are advised to verify these crucial details that will be mentioned on the UPPSC Prelims Result 2025:

1.Examination Name

2. Candidate’s Roll Number

3. Registration ID (if provided)

4. Category (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS)

5. Result Status (Qualified/Not Qualified)

6. Instructions for Mains Examination

