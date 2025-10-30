UPPSC Prelims Result 2025 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is expected to announce the PCS Prelims Examination Result 2025 soon on their official website. The PSC Exam results will be released in the PDF format, containing the roll numbers of successful candidates. Those candidates who appeared for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 will be able to check their result by visiting the official website.

UPPSC Prelims Result 2025: Merit List Those candidates whose roll numbers will be displayed in the merit list PDF will be considered as the qualified candidates for the mains examination. The UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam was conducted on October 12th, and over 600,000 candidates appeared for the prelims examination.

Particulars Details Name of Exam UPPCS (Uttar Pradesh Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services) 2025 Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Exam Type State Civil Service Examination UPPSC Prelims Exam Date 2025 October 12, 2025 Result Status To Be OUT Soon Mode of Result Announcement Online Next Stage UPPSC Mains Examination Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in. Merit List To Be Released Soon Also Read: HP TET Admit Card 2025 OUT At hpbose.org; Get Direct Link To Download Here Steps to check UPPSC Prelims Result 2025: Step 1.Students have to visit the official website of the UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ under the Information Bulletin.

Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you have to choose ‘UPPSC Prelims Result 2025 Link.’ Step 4. Submit to proceed and PDF will open showing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates will be displayed. Step 5. Download the PDF fill carefully and save it for future reference. UPPSC Prelims Result 2025: Details mentioned on result PDF The students are advised to verify these crucial details that will be mentioned on the UPPSC Prelims Result 2025: 1.Examination Name

2. Candidate’s Roll Number

3. Registration ID (if provided)

4. Category (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS)

5. Result Status (Qualified/Not Qualified)

