WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 : The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to release the HS Semester 3 examination results tomorrow on October 31, 2025 on their official website. A press meet will be held at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata at 12:30 pm, and results will be available online from 2:00 pm.

After the semester 3 results are announced during the press conference, those students who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their results by 2:00 PM on the official website. To check the results candidates need to enter the following credentials:

Students will be able to download their scorecards from result.wb.gov.in by logging in with their roll number and registration number.

The HS Semester 3 Examination 2025 was conducted from September 8, 2025 in pen and paper format. It is expected that the WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 is expected to be announced on October 31, 2025. The students must frequently check the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education to stay updated.

Also Read: SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Date And Time Live Updates: Expected Release Date, How To Download Scorecard At ssc.gov.in; Check Here

How to Check WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025:

The West Bengal HS Semester 3 result 2025 will be announced tomorrow on the website. Students can follow the steps provided below to check result:

Step 1. Students have to visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2. There will be a section for the Latest notification available on the homepage.

Step 3. Click the HS 3rd Semester result 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 4. A new window will open on the screen and enter your roll number and date of birth in the designated field.

Step 5. Verify the details and click Submit to check their result.

Step 6. Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen and download the results for future reference.

Also Read: West Bengal School Holiday: Check District-Wise Schools Closure For Tomorrow Due To Cyclone Montha And Jagadhatri Puja