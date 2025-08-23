WB NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially declared the West Bengal NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result today, August 23, 2025 on its official website at wbmcc.nic.in. Those students who have applied for the counselling process will be able to check their seat allotment status by visiting the website.

WB NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Next Steps Now, the West Bengal NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 has been announced on the website portal. The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to their allotted Institute with their original document will be commenced by the colleges from August 23, 2025 to August 26, 2025. Those students who have allotted sheets in the provisional list must complete the further admission procedure within the deadline.

WB NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Round 2 Registration The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will commence the registration for the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 on August 27, 2025 and will conclude the application process on August 29, 2025. The online fee payment window will open on August 27, 2025 and will close on August 29, 2025. The students must note that the verification process in the designated college and time slot by the software will be done on August 28, 29 and 30, 2025.

Event Dates Online Registration August 27, 2025 to August 29, 2025 Verification of Candidates August 28, 2025 to August 30, 2025 Seat surrender at allotted college level August 30, 2025 Publication of list and seat matrix September 1, 2025 Choice Filling Begin September 1, 2025 to September 3, 2025 Seat Allotment Result September 8, 2025 College Reporting Begin September 9, 2025 to September 11, 2025 Official website wbmcc.nic.in Steps to check WB NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Step 1. Students must visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in to check the seat allotment status. Step 2. There will be a link for the WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result available on the home page.