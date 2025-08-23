- By Anshika Verma
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
WB NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially declared the West Bengal NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result today, August 23, 2025 on its official website at wbmcc.nic.in. Those students who have applied for the counselling process will be able to check their seat allotment status by visiting the website.
WB NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Next Steps
Now, the West Bengal NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 has been announced on the website portal. The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to their allotted Institute with their original document will be commenced by the colleges from August 23, 2025 to August 26, 2025. Those students who have allotted sheets in the provisional list must complete the further admission procedure within the deadline.
WB NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Round 2 Registration
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will commence the registration for the WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 on August 27, 2025 and will conclude the application process on August 29, 2025. The online fee payment window will open on August 27, 2025 and will close on August 29, 2025. The students must note that the verification process in the designated college and time slot by the software will be done on August 28, 29 and 30, 2025.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Online Registration
|
August 27, 2025 to August 29, 2025
|
Verification of Candidates
|
August 28, 2025 to August 30, 2025
|
Seat surrender at allotted college level
|
August 30, 2025
|
Publication of list and seat matrix
|
September 1, 2025
|
Choice Filling Begin
|
September 1, 2025 to September 3, 2025
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
September 8, 2025
|
College Reporting Begin
|
September 9, 2025 to September 11, 2025
|
Official website
Steps to check WB NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result:
Step 1. Students must visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in to check the seat allotment status.
Step 2. There will be a link for the WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result available on the home page.
Step 3. A new page will open on the screen where candidates will have to enter their login credentials.
Step 4. Click on submit and your WB NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result will be displayed on your screen.
Step 5. Check the seat allotment result and download it for future reference and further process.
Also Read: RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025: When And Where To Check RRB Scorecard PDF When Released, Check All Details Here