Leather City of India: Kanpur is a city which is popularly known as the ‘Leather city of India.’ It was once also referred to as the ‘Leather Capital of the World.’ This Indian city has a hub of exporting and producing leather, it produces several varieties of high-quality leather goods such as belts, bags and more.

Kanpur has a lengthy history as an industrial city, known for producing and exporting leather all over the world. Kanpur is a home to more than 400 tanneries. Kanpur was formerly known as Cawnpore during the time of British Raj, Kanpur is the second largest industrial town.

Kanpur Central was one of the most famous and busiest railway stations in North India. This city also has various historical monuments known for their architecture and historical significance. Also Read: SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Date And Time Live Updates: Expected Release Date, Steps To Check Result At ssc.gov.in; Details Here Unknown Facts about the ‘Leather City of India:’ 1.Kanpur earned the title of the ‘Leather City of India’ because it is popular for supplying leather goods and products across the world. At one point of time, Kanpur was Asia’s largest exporter of leather products.

2. Initially, Kanpur was considered as the home to some of India’s largest textile mills – Elgin Mills and Lal Imli Woolen Mills. These mills were extremely popular at that time. 3. Kanpur played a crucial role in the Revolt of 1857. Leaders like Nana Saheb Peshwa and Tatya Tope made Kanpur as their battleground. This city also has beautiful historical sites to visit such as Bithoor, Nana Rao Park, and Massacre Ghat. These sites have their own stories of sacrifice and bravery.

4. Kanpur is the home to the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur which was founded in 1959. It is one of the most famous IITs of India and top choice of students to pursue higher education. Today, it’s ranked among the best tech institutes globally.

Places to visit in Kanpur: 1.Bhitargaon Temple 2. Kanpur Memorial Church 3. Jagannath Temple 4. Allen Forest Zoo 5. Blue World Theme Park Also Read: National Unity Day 2025: Check Its History, Significance And Theme

