Who Is Justice Surya Kant: Justice Surya Kant will serve as the 53rd Chief justice of India. His name was recommended by the present CJI Bhushan R. Gavai who is all set to retire on November 23, 2025. Once the recommendation of the Bhushan R. Gavai gets an approval from the Ministry of Law, Justice Surya Kant will become the 53rd CJI and his tenure will be conducted till February 9, 2027. If he is elevated as Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant will be the first one from Haryana to serve this top judicial position.

Justice Surya Kant was born in the Hisar district of Haryana on February 10, 1962.Surya Kantcompleted his schooling from a village school that lacked benches and did not have a proper education system until he was in Class 8. He has a strong legal background.

After that he pursued his higher education, he graduated from the Government Post Graduate College, Hisar. He also earned a Bachelors of Laws (LLB) degree from Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak in 1984.He also earned a master's degree in law from the Directorate of Distance Education, Kurukshetra University.

Justice Surya Kant became the youngest advocate general of Haryana at the age of 38. In the year 2004, He was selected as the judge of the Punjab and Haryana HC. He was extremely determined towards his goals and objectives. He has gained popularity because of his balanced judgments, practicality and calm nature; he served for over 14 years in the Punjab and Haryana HC before his selection as the CJ of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Key Judgements:

1. Surya Kant’s key judgments include the upholding of the abrogation of Article 370 in 2023. He was part of the five-judge constitution bench that was set for this judgement.

2. Justice Surya Kant directed the government to frame and create policies and protections for domestic workers.

3. He also directed that one-third of the seats in the bar associations be reserved for women.

4. Surya Kant was also the part of the bench that upheld the One Rank-One Pension (OROP) scheme.

