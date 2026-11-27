Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh's Gunmaaster G9 has started receiving audience reactions on X (formerly Twitter) following its theatrical release on November 27. While some moviegoers have called it a paisa vasool action entertainer and praised the performances, others have questioned its storytelling, pacing and action sequences.

The early audience reviews have particularly highlighted Emraan's action-hero avatar, Genelia's performance and Aparshakti Khurana's antagonist role. However, the film has also faced criticism over its slow first half and continuity errors. Gunmaaster G9 Twitter Review: Moviegoers Praise Emraan Hashmi's Performance And Action Several viewers have expressed their appreciation for Emraan Hashmi's performance in Gunmaaster G9. One such viewer, Jigyanshu HRX (@HrithikRoshan43), rated the film four out of five stars and called it a paisa vasool entertainer.

The post read, "4/5 #GunmaasterG9Review is a paisa vasool entertainer", followed by praise for the lead performances, action and music. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4/5 #GunmaasterG9Review is a paisa vasool entertainer #EmraanHashmi is absolutely शानदार his screen presence and powerful performance steal the show Genelia adds charm while the action and drama keep you engaged #HimeshReshammiya music is the soul of the film nostalgic https://t.co/9zdlqzaO1u — Jigyanshu_HRX (@HrithikRoshan43) November 27, 2026 Another moviegoer, Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70), was more enthusiastic and gave the film five out of five stars. Calling it a "power-packed entertainer", he praised Emraan's action-hero image, screen presence and intensity. #GunmaasterG9 Movie Review Verdict :- A POWER-PACKED ENTERTAINER Rating :- 5 / 5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ @emraanhashmi His action-hero image, screen presence and intensity ..@geneliad bringing an important emotional and romantic #HimeshReshammiya Magical Hat's Off @DeepakMukut @adidatt https://t.co/uBZg7r88Ye — Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) November 27, 2026 Another movie called it "magnetic and dangerous."

okay so #GunmaasterG9 is not what i expected at all and i mean that in the best way 😭 emraan as eshwar is dangerous and magnetic and completely his own. nobody else could have played this. this is his film from frame one and he never lets go. genelia as aarti showed up and shocked everyone, vahini in full action mode is everything 💥 apar as desu rathi brings the right energy every time he is on screen. the interval block had the entire theatre on their feet. the second half hit even harder. and that twist bhai 🤯 i am still not okay. himesh reshammiya the music was already on loop and in the theatre it hits on a whole different level. deepak mukut and soham rockstar entertainment backed a winner here. @emraanhashmi @geneliad @Aparshakti @DeepakMukut @adidatt @Abhishek_asitis #HimeshReshammiya @SohamRockstrEnt @PenMovies @PharsFilm #HunarMukut — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) November 27, 2026 The positive reactions suggest that the film's action sequences, performances and musical elements have worked for some early viewers. Emraan's transformation into an action-oriented role and Aparshakti's turn as the antagonist have also emerged as talking points. Gunmaaster G9 Twitter Review: Viewer Criticises Slow First Half And Continuity Errors Not everyone has been impressed with the film. Viewer Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) shared a detailed reaction to the first half, describing it as a disappointing affair.

#GunmaasterG9 | Review - #CinemaWithParth I found Gunmaaster G9 to be a very familiar gangster drama, packed with excessive violence, predictable characters and larger-than-life action. The first half is slow, with some rushed and confusing portions. The writing follows an outdated Bollywood formula, while the film often mistakes excessive violence for intensity. The action has its moments, but the storytelling offers very little that feels fresh. Read my full review here on LB: https://t.co/HAPY3dMYOR — Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) November 27, 2026 Another X user pointed out the slow pacing of the movie that can make anyone go sleepy. #GunmasterG9 Interval Review Picture dekhte dekhte so gaya, and finally 45 minutes later interval happened🤭 Chalo, washroom jaake aata hoon kyunki baaki ki neend second half mein complete karni hai 😴 https://t.co/2UiwN2C3MA — Shubham Kumar (@Shubham_Reviews) November 27, 2026 Gunmaaster G9 Twitter Review: Verdict Based on the available audience reactions, Gunmaaster G9 has received an encouraging but mixed initial response. Emraan Hashmi's action-oriented performance, Genelia Deshmukh's screen presence and Himesh Reshammiya's music have found appreciation among viewers who enjoyed the film. However, the criticism surrounding its first half, predictable writing and continuity issues suggests that the film may not work equally well for everyone.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi Removes Genelia's Earrings With His Lips On Indian Idol; Why Viral Clip Is Sparking Debate? Gunmaaster G9 Key Details: Cast, Director And Story Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi as Eshwar, a man whose peaceful life takes a dangerous turn when a ruthless gang threatens his loved ones. He is forced to confront a violent situation to protect those close to him.

Genelia Deshmukh plays Aarti, while Aparshakti Khurana takes on the antagonist's role as Desu. Attribute Details Title Gunmaaster G9 Release Date 27 November 2026 Genre Action / Romantic Thriller Director Aditya Datt Writers Sarim Momin, Junaid Wasi Lead Cast Emraan Hashmi (Agent Eshwar / Agent G9), Genelia Deshmukh (Aarti), Aparshakti Khurana (Desu) Supporting Cast Abhishek Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Shaad Randhawa, Manish Chaudhary, Inayat Verma, Avneet Kaur (special appearance), Samarth Jurel (special appearance) Producers Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, Sangeeta Ahir Music & Score Himesh Reshammiya (with title track elements by Vikram Montrose & Bappi Lahiri) Cinematography Keiko Nakahara, Anik R. Verma Runtime 143 minutes (2 hours 23 minutes) Budget ₹85 crore FAQs 1. Who is the villain in Gunmaaster G9? Aparshakti Khurana plays the antagonist, Desu.

2. Who is the director of Gunmaaster G9? Aditya Datt directed the film. 3. When was Gunmaaster G9 released in theatres? The film was released on November 27, 2026. 4. Who stars in Gunmaaster G9? Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana play the lead roles.