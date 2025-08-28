- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Review: Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Malayalam superhero action drama movie hit the big screens today. The film is about a young woman who discovers supernatural abilities while facing personal challenges. When the evil emerges, she must accept her powers and destiny in a transforming world. Her journey launches a new super saga. Lokah Chapter 1 stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar and Nishanth Sagar in key roles. It has been written and directed by Dominic Arun. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan.
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra has been receiving positive reviews from the audience so far. Netizens have appreciated the first half of the film and called it a ‘truly wonderful theatrical spectacle’. If you are planning to watch the movie, then do check out the tweet reviews here.
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Twitter Reviews
A tweet read, “#Lokah #Review 4/5 This is Indian Cinema!!! A truly wonderful theatrerical spectacle!! I am really curious to know the budget of this film...WOW is an understatement!! We got our first proper woman super hero movie!! What a Vision Mr.Arun!!!”
A user said, “#LokahChapter1Chandra 1st half done Very good 1st half with lots of humour and very good narrative.!! Eyes wondering visuals and bgm Totally character introduction done perfectly.”
Another said, “#Lokah REVIEW FIRST HALF Good Characters are established neatly with a good interval block #KalyaniPriyadarshan & #Naslen are good Supporting Cast also BGM & Visuals Production Values 2nd half is the key.”
A tweet read, “#Lokah - Very Good First half - From the start to the interval point of the film, super engaging - What an excellent writing from Director Dominic Arun - Interval point of the Film was Goosebumps theatrical moment - Excellent performance from Kalyani Priyadharshan & Naslen - So convincingly setup the reason for superhero - Jakes Bejoy BGM elevating the film well All set for the super interesting 2nd half.”
Another wrote, “#Lokah Interval - Good so far. World creation and Chandra's character building is meticulously done by Dominic Arun. Best things so far is Sandy's performance and Jakes Bejoy's music.”
About Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra
Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer of the film. Jakes Bejoy is the music composer of the film. It has a runtime of 149 minutes. The superhero movie was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore.