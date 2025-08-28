The first look of Ranveer Singh from his upcoming movie Dhurandhar will be screened in theatres, starting with the release of Param Sundari. As per reports, the film’s two-minute 40-second clip received a U/A 16+ certification from the CBFC. As per a report by News 18, the first look of Dhurandhar will be attached to Param Sundari. The digital release of the look got over 50 million views on YouTube and more than 200 million views across platforms within just six days. The intense look of Ranveer was highly appreciated by the audience.

Dhurandhar has been directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar. It stars Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The action thriller movie is reportedly based on true events and will showcase the courage of India’s special agents in Pakistan. It is slated for release on December 5, 2025.

Talking about Param Sundari , the romantic comedy movie is about the love blossoming between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl. Their cultural differences spark a hilarious and chaotic romance. The movie features Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor and Inayat Verma in key roles. It has been directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Also read: Param Sundari FIRST Review: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Chemistry Is 15/10 In 'Best' Rom Com Movie

Janhvi Kapoor, who plays a Malayali girl’s character, received massive backlash online due to his portrayal and accent in the trailer. Reacting to it, Janhvi told ET Digital, “Of course, I’m not a Malayali, and neither was my mother, but my character is actually half-Tamilian and half-Malayali. I’ve always been very interested in that terrain and that culture, and I’m also a huge fan of Malayalam cinema as well. So yeah, I think it was just a very fun, interesting story, and I’m so happy and grateful that I could be a part of it..” Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer released in theatres on August 29.