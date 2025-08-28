Param Sundari Advance Bookings: Fun and mayhem ensue in Param Sundari's plot as Delhi-based Punjabi munda Param (Malhotra) develops feelings for a Keralan girl named Sundari (Kapoor). Under Maddock Films, Dinesh Vijan is the producer and Tushar Jalota is the director. Param Sundari's hit songs have already brought the movie a strong recognition.Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are ready to put their magic on screen, as romance continues to be a box office hit in Bollywood.

Param Sundari has a bright future ahead of him with more than 10,000 tickets have been sold using the BookMyShow and Distric apps. According to report by industry tracker sacnilk, romantic comedies typically rely on walk-in audiences, family viewership, and positive word-of-mouth rather than boasting large advance bookings like franchise pictures or big-scale action entertainers do. It is too soon to make any predictions about the popularity of rom-coms and love stories among the present audience, nevertheless, given Saiyaara's performance.

Param Sundari is well-positioned to take advantage of the crowds this weekend as it has no serious rivals at the box office. Maddock Films, which is renowned for producing sleeper hits, recently had two consecutive smashes with Chhaava and Stree 2. The studio has developed a trustworthy brand image, according to industry analysts, because to its emphasis on content-driven filmmaking. The next several days will determine whether Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor starrer maintains this winning run or not.

Param Sundari CBFC Cuts And Modifications The board requested that the creators of Param Sundari change some of the keywords in the subtitles and mute others, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. Bloody and church were muted and removed from the subtitles, and the word 'bastard' was replaced with 'idiot.' The word 'father' was even requested to be suppressed. With these changes made, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's movie passed with no visual cuts. The whole duration is 2 hours 16 minutes, or 136 minutes. The date of release has been set for August 29, 2025. To prevent conflict with Son of Sardaar 2, the film was postponed from its original July release date. The makers believed the decision was a good one because Saiyaara's box office success might have affected receipts as well.

About Upcoming Movie Param Sundari Set against the lush backdrop of Kerala, Param Sundari centers on the culturally charged romance between Param (Sidharth Malhotra) and Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor). Aakash Dahiya and Rajeev Khandelwal play important parts in the movie as well.

Param Sundari's trailer and songs have generated a lot of interest, but Janhvi's accent in the promotional videos has been a topic of discussion on the internet. Despite the criticism from many Malayali users, the actress gave her explanation in an interview with ET Digital.