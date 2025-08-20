- By Tapapriya Dutta
Prabhas is currently working on multiple projects and one of them is Hanu Raghavapudi’s much-anticipated film Fauji. A picture from the sets has been leaked and is going viral on social media. The leaked picture has been causing difficulties for the makers of the film. They issued a strict warning against the offenders and stated that legal actions would be taken against them. Not only that they also stated that these kinds of leaks bring the morale down of the makers.
The makers of Fauji, Mythri Movie tweeted, “We've observed that a lot of you are sharing a picture from the sets of #PrabhasHanu. We are striving to give you the best experience, and these leaks bring the morale of the team down. Any account sharing such pictures will not only be reported and brought down but will be treated as a cyber crime and dealt with appropriately.”
Several fans reacted to the post. A user said, “Respect the hard work of the team. Unauthorized leaks are not “fan love” – they are a serious cyber crime. Every account sharing such content will be taken down and legal action will follow without hesitation.” Another wrote, “Respect Team's Hardwork.” A user said, “First of all please talk to your set workers who took that pic & served... and be as proffesional as you can because you are working with the Biggest Actor of India...and yes no one should share that leaks...Thank you.”
Last year in November, several photos from Fauji went viral on social media. The pictures featured vintage cars, old-school buses and an overall retro vibe. It was then reported that the film was shot in Hyderabad’s Alipore Jail, where Subhash Chandra Bose was imprisoned in the 1930s. Fauji is a grand wartime romantic drama set during World War 2 and is about soldier’s journey. The movie has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore. In this movie, Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a soldier.