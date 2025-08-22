- By Swati Singh
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 06:57 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Anita Advani is rumoured to be romantically involved with legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. She has accused the actor's family of abandoning him during his troubled years, while ultimately inheriting his entire estate. In a candid conversation on REEL Meet REAL, she criticised them and cautioned that the consequences of "karma" would eventually follow.
Anita recalled, "Dimple had left him, and for 30 years, he had lost everything. Everyone abandoned him. He was stuck—no divorce, no resolution. Everything went completely out of control—beyond anyone’s reach, including his own. Yet, the family ended up with his entire property. That in itself is a big story.”
She further added, "The earlier order against me holds no weight. Its observations don’t matter. No one can take anything with them after they go. Why cheat like this? Every relationship deserves respect. Karma comes around on its own. No matter how smart you think you are, you can't escape it."Anita's legal battle persists as she contests previous rulings and seeks her share of the actor's legacy.
Earlier, Anita described Rajesh as a complex person who showed love through actions rather than words, but also had a difficult side, especially when intoxicated. Despite their bond, Anita alleged that Rajesh's family, including his estranged wife Dimple Kapadia, didn't treat her well, especially towards the end of his life.
Anita revealed that she had entered Rajesh Khanna’s life much before Dimple Kapadia, but their marriage did not take place then as she was too young. She further alleged that the actor’s family barred her from attending his funeral and even deployed bouncers to prevent her entry.
Rajesh Khanna married Dimple in 1973, when she was just 16, and the couple had two daughters, Twinkle and Rinke Khanna, before parting ways in 1982. According to Anita, she shared a live-in relationship with the superstar for nearly eight years, up until his passing in 2012. Khanna, who had been diagnosed with cancer in 2011, succumbed to the illness on 18 July 2012 at his residence.