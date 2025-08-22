Anita revealed that she had entered Rajesh Khanna’s life much before Dimple Kapadia, but their marriage did not take place then as she was too young. She further alleged that the actor’s family barred her from attending his funeral and even deployed bouncers to prevent her entry.

Rajesh Khanna married Dimple in 1973, when she was just 16, and the couple had two daughters, Twinkle and Rinke Khanna, before parting ways in 1982. According to Anita, she shared a live-in relationship with the superstar for nearly eight years, up until his passing in 2012. Khanna, who had been diagnosed with cancer in 2011, succumbed to the illness on 18 July 2012 at his residence.