AR Rahman went eight months without being paid for Rockstar. During that time, he kept paying his musicians and covering his own travel costs. He says the film's producer was unhappy with the music and refused to clear his dues.

AR Rahman Says Rockstar Producer Disliked The Music The Oscar-winning composer shared this little-known detail about his work with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali at the ongoing Dehradun Literature Festival. According to him, the payment was held back for nearly eight months after the film released.

"The producer didn't pay me for the whole Rockstar. He said, 'I don't like the music'. I continued paying for the musicians and my travel expenses during this period. I didn't even tell Ali that I didn't get paid a penny for this movie," Rahman said.

He added that he finally received a cheque eight months after the film's release. Imtiaz Ali knew nothing about the payment problem at the time. Rahman never told the filmmaker that he was still waiting for his money. There was confusion on the creative side too. Rahman had already finished two songs and come up with three ideas, but Ali was still unsure whether the composer had actually agreed to the project. He even wondered if Rahman was 'being too polite to refuse'.

That confusion was cleared up later, during a location recce at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah. When Ali finally got in touch, Rahman told him, "Ya, of course. We're doing the film. I've already made these three songs." ALSO READ - AR Rahman And Imtiaz Ali Drop Ishq Mastana From Main Vaapas Aaunga; Watch Full Music Video Rockstar's Songs The Rockstar album turned out to be one of the film's biggest strengths, with many songs becoming chartbusters. Sadda Haq, Kun Faya Kun, Nadaan Parindey, Tum Ho, Jo Bhi Main and Phir Se Ud Chala became hugely popular. They are still remembered among Rahman's most loved compositions.

Over the years, Rahman and Ali have teamed up on several films, including Highway (2014), Tamasha (2015) and Amar Singh Chamkila (2024). Their latest collaboration is Main Vaapas Aaunga (2026). ALSO READ - AR Rahman Steals Show At Ramayana Music Launch With Soulful Tracks | WATCH Rahman recently composed music with Oscar winner Hans Zimmer for director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The film is co-produced by actor-producer Yash's Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios. FAQ 1. How long did AR Rahman wait for his Rockstar payment? He waited about eight months after the film's release before he received a cheque. 2. Why did the producer withhold the payment? According to Rahman, the producer said he did not like the film's music. 3. Did Imtiaz Ali know about the payment issue? No. Rahman did not tell him he had not been paid. 4. Where did Rahman share this story? He spoke about it at the ongoing Dehradun Literature Festival.