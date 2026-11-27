Mumbai Indians have turned the clock back by bringing back their most successful captain, Rohit Sharma, for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. The five-time champions have officially reappointed the veteran opener as their skipper following Hardik Pandya's blockbuster move to Punjab Kings earlier this month. Mumbai Indian's recently posted this announcement in their socials with a message, "Smile everybody smile."

Rohit's return marks a significant change in Mumbai's leadership structure, three years after the franchise controversially replaced him with Hardik ahead of IPL 2024. The decision also signals a fresh start for MI after a disappointing campaign in 2026, when the franchise finished ninth in the standings with just four victories in 14 league matches.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Indian Pacer Akash Deep Opens Up On Pitch Conditions, Bowling Challenges And The Art Of Adaptation The 39-year-old will now be entrusted with the responsibility of rebuilding Mumbai Indians and bringing the franchise back into title contention. Smile, everybody smile 💙 #MumbaiIndians #CaptainRo https://t.co/YUqYZTQxu9 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 27, 2026 Rohit Sharma's Five-Title Legacy With Mumbai Indians Rohit returns to a leadership role he knows better than anyone at the franchise. He took charge of Mumbai Indians midway through the 2013 season and immediately guided them to their maiden IPL championship. Under Rohit's leadership, Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He became the first captain to win five IPL trophies, a record he shares with Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni.

His numbers underline his importance to the franchise. Rohit has scored 5,698 runs in 220 IPL appearances for Mumbai Indians, making him the team's leading run-scorer. Overall, he has accumulated more than 7,300 IPL runs. As captain, Rohit has won 87 of his 158 IPL matches, making him one of the most successful leaders in the competition's history. His experience and ability to manage high-pressure situations will be crucial as he begins his second stint as MI skipper.

Why Did Hardik Pandya Leave Mumbai Indians? Hardik's departure brings an end to his second stint with Mumbai Indians. The all-rounder initially joined the franchise in 2015 and was part of four title-winning campaigns before moving to Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022.

He returned to Mumbai in 2024 after leading Gujarat to the IPL title in its debut season in 2022 and finishing runners-up in 2023. However, his appointment as captain came at the expense of Rohit, triggering widespread criticism among Mumbai supporters.

Hardik's three-season captaincy spell produced mixed results. Mumbai finished ninth in 2024, reached the playoffs in 2025 but endured another difficult campaign in 2026, finishing ninth after managing only four victories in 14 league matches. The franchise subsequently completed a major player trade with Punjab Kings on November 11. Hardik moved to Punjab for ₹18 crore, while left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh joined Mumbai at the same price. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Tom Latham's 59, Blundell's Unbeaten Fifty Put New Zealand At 246/5 On Day 1 Stumps Hardik has scored 2,955 runs and taken 82 wickets in 162 IPL matches. Arshdeep arrives with 111 wickets from 96 appearances, having also claimed 14 wickets during IPL 2026. What Lies Ahead For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2027? Rohit's appointment is very crucuial for the most successful franchise, who are looking to rediscover their winning formula after going without an IPL trophy since 2020. The franchise has a strong core heading into the new season, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma and Arshdeep Singh expected to play important roles. Mumbai will now hope that their most successful captain can deliver another memorable chapter and bring the IPL trophy back to the Wankhede Stadium.