Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, aka ‘Hitman ’, often goes viral because of his candid reactions. One of his candid moments with his Range Rover Autobiography has now gone viral on Instagram; let’s take a look.

Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Range Rover Moment Goes Viral

The Indian cricket team opener can be seen trying to open the boot of his Range Rover Autobiography. Despite trying several times, the boot doesn’t open. The exact problem cannot be identified from the video itself.