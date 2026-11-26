Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, aka ‘Hitman ’, often goes viral because of his candid reactions. One of his candid moments with his Range Rover Autobiography has now gone viral on Instagram; let’s take a look.
Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Range Rover Moment Goes Viral
The Indian cricket team opener can be seen trying to open the boot of his Range Rover Autobiography. Despite trying several times, the boot doesn’t open. The exact problem cannot be identified from the video itself.
Rohit can then be seen asking someone to help him out. Hitman then continues to open up the boot, and he can be seen smacking the rear windshield out of frustration. The person finally helps him out, and the boot opens up. You can watch the video here:
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Range Rover Autobiography Price In India
The Range Rover Autobiography is priced from ₹2.65 crore ex-showroom onwards in the Indian market. The on-road prices may vary depending on the chosen accessories.
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Range Rover Autobiography
The Range Rover Autobiography is available with a total of 3 engine options. Key powertrain details can be checked in the table below
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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3-L turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid
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Transmission
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8-speed automatic gearbox
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Power Output
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400 hp (3-litre turbo petrol mild-hybrid)
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Torque Output
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550 Nm (3-litre turbo petrol mild-hybrid)
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Drivetrain
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All-Wheel Drive (AWD)