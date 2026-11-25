The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift has been launched in India with prices starting from ₹19.59 lakh ex-showroom. The Hycross facelift will be offered in a total of 4 variants, divided across petrol and strong hybrid powertrains.
While the Innova Hycross facelift has received a slew of exterior styling upgrades and feature upgrades, the key highlight of the MPV is its flex-fuel hybrid engine that supports blends of up to E85 fuel.
Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Variants & Prices
The Innova Hycross facelift is available in 4 broad trims and 5 variants, depending on powertrain and seating configuration. The facelift model of the MPV is available in 7- and 8-seater configurations.
The variant-wise prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross facelift can be found in the table below:
|
Variant
|
Petrol
|
Strong Hybrid
|
G
|
—
|
₹19.99 lakh
|
GX
|
₹19.59 lakh
|
₹23.99 lakh
|
VX
|
—
|
₹28.79 lakh
|
ZX
|
—
|
₹31.99 lakh
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Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Engine
The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift is powered by the same 2-litre engine. However, the engine is now flex-fuel compatible, and it can support E20 to E85 blends. Details related to power output and torque output can be found in the table below:
|
Category
|
Specifications
|
Engine
|
2-litre petrol/ 2-litre strong hybrid petrol engine
|
Transmission
|
Direct Shift CVT (petrol)
|
Power Output
|
173 hp (petrol)
|
Torque Output
|
205 Nm (petrol)
|
Drivetrain
|
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
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Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Features
The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift features a slew of upgrades. Key details of the updated equipment include:
- A bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 12.3-inch driver’s display
- Electrically adjustable driver’s seat
- Ventilated front seats
- Ottoman feature for the middle row
- A panoramic sunroof