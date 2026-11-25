The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift has been launched in India with prices starting from ₹19.59 lakh ex-showroom. The Hycross facelift will be offered in a total of 4 variants, divided across petrol and strong hybrid powertrains.

While the Innova Hycross facelift has received a slew of exterior styling upgrades and feature upgrades, the key highlight of the MPV is its flex-fuel hybrid engine that supports blends of up to E85 fuel.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Variants & Prices

The Innova Hycross facelift is available in 4 broad trims and 5 variants, depending on powertrain and seating configuration. The facelift model of the MPV is available in 7- and 8-seater configurations.

The variant-wise prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross facelift can be found in the table below:

Variant Petrol Strong Hybrid G — ₹19.99 lakh GX ₹19.59 lakh ₹23.99 lakh VX — ₹28.79 lakh ZX — ₹31.99 lakh

Also Read: Suzuki Ignis Makes A Comeback As An Electric SUV With 26 kWh Battery And 90 HP

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Engine

The Toyota Innova Hycross facelift is powered by the same 2-litre engine. However, the engine is now flex-fuel compatible, and it can support E20 to E85 blends. Details related to power output and torque output can be found in the table below: