The Suzuki Ignis has recently been revealed as a small electric car for the European market. Notably, the Ignis was sold as a crossover hatchback in the Indian market and was discontinued in April this year.

The Suzuki Ignis has been revealed by the brand with a 26 kWh battery pack. Let’s take a look at the specs and features of the recently revealed electric Ignis.

Suzuki Ignis: Dimensions & Design

The Suzuki Ignis shares its mechanicals with the Suzuki e-Sky, a Kei car that was launched in Japan recently. The Ignis also shares its look with the e-Sky.

The Suzuki Ignis is 3,570mm long, 1,565mm wide, and 1,635mm tall. The Ignis EV has a wheelbase of 2,460mm, and it weighs 1,080 kilograms.

The Suzuki Ignis has a boxy silhouette. At the front, it gets rectangular LED lights connected by a black applique. The air vents are placed lower on the front bumper, which also houses parking sensors.

On the sides, it gets black cladding on the wheel arches and traditional pull-type door handles. The ORVMs get integrated turn signals. At the rear, the electric Ignis gets vertically arranged taillights, IGNIS lettering on the tailgate, a subtle roof spoiler with an integrated stop lamp, and a black rear bumper.