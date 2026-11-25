The interior of the 2027 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift has been spied for the first time on a test mule recently. Notably, several mules of the SUV have been spied on multiple occasions, but this is the first time that the cabin can be seen.
2027 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift: Interior & Features
While the interior theme of the spied test mule looks similar to the outgoing model, it features the addition of several new pieces of equipment.
Interior
The Interior of the spied mule, in terms of layout and theme, looks largely the same as the outgoing model. The cabin has a black and burgundy theme, which is similar to the current model on sale.
Features
Unlike the theme and layout, the spied test mule confirms the addition of plenty of new features. Key ones are:
- A bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Ventilated seats
- An electronic parking brake with auto-hold
The brand is also expected to add a faster Qi wireless charger. The SUV’s cabin retains other features offered with the outgoing model, including:
- A heads-up display
- An auto-dimming IRVM
- A multi-function steering wheel
- A semi-digital instrument cluster
- Rear AC vents
- Automatic headlights
- Push-button start
- Automatic AC
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift: Engine
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift is expected to receive major changes in terms of its powertrain. It is available with the options of a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K-series naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, currently.
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The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine can generate a peak power and torque output of 80 hp and 113 Nm, respectively. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol, on the other hand, can generate a peak power and torque output of 99 hp and 147 Nm, respectively.
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift: Expected Design
As informed earlier, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift has been spied on Indian roads on multiple occasions/ The recent spy shots suggest that the Fronx facelift will retain its overall contour as the current model.
However, redesigned front and rear bumpers and a new grille are highly anticipated on the upcoming Fronx facelift. It is expected to continue with more or less the same design elements as the current model on sale.