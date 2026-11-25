The interior of the 2027 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift has been spied for the first time on a test mule recently. Notably, several mules of the SUV have been spied on multiple occasions, but this is the first time that the cabin can be seen.

2027 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift: Interior & Features

While the interior theme of the spied test mule looks similar to the outgoing model, it features the addition of several new pieces of equipment.

Interior

The Interior of the spied mule, in terms of layout and theme, looks largely the same as the outgoing model. The cabin has a black and burgundy theme, which is similar to the current model on sale.

Features

Unlike the theme and layout, the spied test mule confirms the addition of plenty of new features. Key ones are:

A bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Ventilated seats

An electronic parking brake with auto-hold

The brand is also expected to add a faster Qi wireless charger. The SUV’s cabin retains other features offered with the outgoing model, including:

A heads-up display

An auto-dimming IRVM

A multi-function steering wheel

A semi-digital instrument cluster

Rear AC vents

Automatic headlights

Push-button start

Automatic AC

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