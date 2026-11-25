Honda has revealed the design and interior sketches of its upcoming electric SUV, the Honda Alpha. The Alpha electric SUV will make its global debut on December 2, 2026. Let’s take a look at the details revealed by the sketches.

The exterior sketch of the Honda Alpha looks identical to the concept showcased by the brand in October last year. We have divided the design details into three parts (Front, Side Profile, and Rear) for a better understanding.

Front: The SUV gets a broad front fascia with a plain bonnet. An LED light bar can be seen running along the width of the bonnet, and it is housed within a black panel. The brand’s new logo is placed in the centre.

A bulged-out gloss black trim can be seen on the bumper, and air vents are placed lower with horizontal slats.

Side Profile: The sketch shows large alloy wheels, blacked-out cladding, flush-type door handles, and an ORVM with dual-tone shades. The alloys are finished in a dual-tone shade with geometric shapes.

Rear: The rear end of the electric SUV is not visible in the sketches. However, the recent spy shots and concept suggest that the Honda Alpha will feature a large rear windscreen with a connected taillight bar and Honda lettering.