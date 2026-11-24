Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) has announced a price increase across its entire ICE and EV portfolio to be effective from December 1, 2026. The exact price increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

Tata Cars Price Hike: The Reason

The brand has attributed rising input costs as the primary reason behind the recently announced price hike. The brand has stated that it continues to absorb a significant portion of increased production costs.

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Tata Cars Price Hike: The Amount

The brand has not yet clarified the exact amount of the price hike for its individual models. However, it has stated the average price increase of 0.5 per cent. Individual price changes will depend on the variants and trims, and buyers are advised to visit their nearest dealership for more information.