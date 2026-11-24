Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) has announced a price increase across its entire ICE and EV portfolio to be effective from December 1, 2026. The exact price increase will vary depending on the model and variant.
Tata Cars Price Hike: The Reason
The brand has attributed rising input costs as the primary reason behind the recently announced price hike. The brand has stated that it continues to absorb a significant portion of increased production costs.
Also Read: Hyundai Cars Set To Become Dearer By Up To ₹8,000 From December 1, 2026
Tata Cars Price Hike: The Amount
The brand has not yet clarified the exact amount of the price hike for its individual models. However, it has stated the average price increase of 0.5 per cent. Individual price changes will depend on the variants and trims, and buyers are advised to visit their nearest dealership for more information.
Also Read: Tampering With Number Plate To Avoid Toll? Govt Plans Up To 8 Times Fees As Penalty
Tata Cars Price Hike In 2026
The brand has announced a price hike for the fourth time this year. You can check out the previous price hike percentage/amount announced by the brand in 2026 in the table below:
|
Month
|
Price Hike Average Percentage/ Maximum Amount
|
April 2026
|
0.5%
|
July 2026
|
1.5%
|
September 2026
|
Up to 25,000
|
December 2026
|
0.5%