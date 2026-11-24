Hyundai Motors India Limited (HMIL) today announced a price hike to be effective from December 1, 2026. The brand has announced the price hike in advance. The exact amount of the hike will vary depending on the models and trims.

The brand has cited rising input costs as the reason behind the recently announced price hike. The brand has also announced that the price hike amount is capped at ₹8,000. However, buyers are advised to visit their nearest dealership to check the exact amount of the hike on their chosen model and trim.

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Hyundai Price Hike: Fourth Hike This Year

The recently announced price hike marks the fourth price hike announced by the brand this year. The brand announced the first hike in January 2026; the second and third hikes were announced in June and September, respectively.