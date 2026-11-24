Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, has announced a price hike across its select models. This is the fourth time that the brand has announced a price hike this year, and the hike is effective from November 22, 2026 onwards.

Maruti Suzuki Car Price Hike: The Reason During its regulatory filing, the brand shared that it has been trying to absorb rising input costs through cost-cutting measures, but the efforts are falling short. The brand further added that due to inflationary pressure, it has decided to pass on the increased costs to customers.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Here’s All That You Can Expect The Amount Of Price Hike The brand has not yet shared the details regarding the affected models/variants. The hike will amount to an average of approximately 0.31 per cent, but the exact amount will vary depending on the models and their variants.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Drives Land Rover Defender Octa Worth ₹3 Crore; Garage Has 4 Defenders More Hikes Incoming? The management of Maruti Suzuki has hinted that more price hikes could follow, depending on how the increasing input costs unfold. Notably, the brand announced the first price hike in June this year, followed by price increase announcements in August and September.