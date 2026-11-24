‘Superstar of the Millenium’, Amitabh Bachchan was recently spotted driving a Land Rover Defender Octa. The sighting comes as a surprise to many, as Big B is mostly seen chauffeured. Let’s take a look at the features and specs of the Defender Octa.

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan Drives Defender Octa Big B driving a car also comes as a surprise, as he is in his 80s. The legendary actor was seen driving the Petra Copper shade of the Defender Octa. Notably, this particular shade is exclusive to the Defender Octa lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Also Read: Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale Unveiled With 670 HP: Goes 0-100 Km/h In 2.8 Seconds Amitabh Bachchan & Defenders Yes, you read that right. The Bachchan family owns a total of 4 Defender models. There are 2 Defender 130s owned by Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. A Defender 110 and a new Defender Octa have now become part of the family’s garage.

Also Read: Not SRK Or Big B; This Bollywood Celebrity Was The First To Own A Land Rover Defender Octa Worth ₹3 Crore Land Rover Defender Octa: Features The Land Rover Defender Octa comes packed with a slew of advanced features. Key ones include: Performance-oriented front seats

Semi-aniline leatherette

13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

12.3-inch instrument cluster

A heads-up display

A 4-zone climate control system

A cool box under the front armrest

A sliding panoramic sunroof

An interior rear-view camera

3D surround camera

A Level 2 ADAS Suite Also Read: India-Nepal Direct Train Service Begins: Check Route, Timings, Coach Compositions And More

Land Rover Defender Octa: Engine Specs The Land Rover Defender is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine. Key powertrain specs of the Defender Octa are as follows: Category Specifications Engine 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol Transmission 8-speed automatic transmission Power Output 626 hp Torque Output 750 Nm Drivertrain Full-time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)