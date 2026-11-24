‘Superstar of the Millenium’, Amitabh Bachchan was recently spotted driving a Land Rover Defender Octa. The sighting comes as a surprise to many, as Big B is mostly seen chauffeured. Let’s take a look at the features and specs of the Defender Octa.
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan Drives Defender Octa
Big B driving a car also comes as a surprise, as he is in his 80s. The legendary actor was seen driving the Petra Copper shade of the Defender Octa. Notably, this particular shade is exclusive to the Defender Octa lineup.
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Amitabh Bachchan & Defenders
Yes, you read that right. The Bachchan family owns a total of 4 Defender models. There are 2 Defender 130s owned by Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. A Defender 110 and a new Defender Octa have now become part of the family’s garage.
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Land Rover Defender Octa: Features
The Land Rover Defender Octa comes packed with a slew of advanced features. Key ones include:
- Performance-oriented front seats
- Semi-aniline leatherette
- 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- 12.3-inch instrument cluster
- A heads-up display
- A 4-zone climate control system
- A cool box under the front armrest
- A sliding panoramic sunroof
- An interior rear-view camera
- 3D surround camera
- A Level 2 ADAS Suite
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Land Rover Defender Octa: Engine Specs
The Land Rover Defender is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine. Key powertrain specs of the Defender Octa are as follows:
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Category
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Specifications
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Engine
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4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol
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Transmission
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8-speed automatic transmission
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Power Output
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626 hp
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Torque Output
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750 Nm
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Drivertrain
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Full-time All-Wheel Drive (AWD)