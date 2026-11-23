The Ayodhya-Janakpur Saryu Kamala Express has been flagged off by PM Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah today. It is the first passenger train service between India and Nepal, and it will connect Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to Janakpur Dham in Nepal.
India-Nepal Train Service: Route & Timings
As noted earlier, the train service will connect Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The Ayodhya-Janakpur Express will cover an approximate distance of 604 km with 10 stations in between.
The train’s route from Ayodhya to Janakpur can be checked here
|
Train No. 04295 Ayodhya Dham-Janakpur Dham
|
Arrival Time (IST)
|
Station
|
Departure Time (IST)
|
—
|
Ayodhya Dham
|
12:30 pm
|
2:05 pm
|
Mankapur
|
2:07 pm
|
3:03 pm
|
Basti
|
3:05 pm
|
5:30 pm
|
Gorakhpur
|
5:40 pm
|
No Halt
|
Paniyahawa
|
No Halt
|
9:00 pm
|
Narkatiaganj (Power Change)
|
9:30 pm
|
11:10 pm
|
Raxaul
|
11:15 pm
|
1:35 am
|
Sitamarhi
|
1:40 am
|
2:53 am
|
Shisho Halt
|
2:55 am
|
4:48 am
|
Madhubani
|
4:50 am
|
6:30 am
|
Jaynagar Customs Yard
|
7:30 am
|
10:00 am
|
Janakpur Dham (Nepal)
|
—
The train’s route from Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya Dham can be checked in the table below:
|
Train No. 04296 Janakpur Dham-Ayodhya Dham
|
Arrival Time (IST)
|
Station
|
Departure Time (IST)
|
—
|
Janakpur Dham (Nepal)
|
1:00 pm
|
2:10 pm
|
Jaynagar Customs Yard
|
3:10 pm
|
3:48 pm
|
Madhubani
|
3:50 pm
|
4:48 pm
|
Shisho Halt
|
5:40 pm
|
7:00 pm
|
Sitamarhi
|
7:05 pm
|
8:45 pm
|
Raxaul
|
8:50 pm
|
10:50 pm
|
Narkatiaganj (Power Change)
|
11:20 pm
|
No Halt
|
Paniyahawa
|
No Halt
|
3:55 am
|
Gorakhpur
|
4:05 am
|
4:58 am
|
Basti
|
5:00 am
|
5:53 am
|
Mankapur
|
5:55 am
|
8:10 am
|
Ayodhya Dham
|
—
Also Read: 13th IBW To Be Held On December 4 And 5 In Panchgani: Racers Can Win Up To ₹12 Lakh
India-Nepal Train Service: Coach Composition
The Saryu Kamala Express, set to run between Ayodhya and Janakpur, will use a total of 17 coaches. You can check out the coach composition of the train here:
- 7 Sleeper 3-Tier Coaches
- 3 AC 3-Tier Sleeper Coaches
- 3 AC 3-Tier Economy Sleeper Coaches
- 2 AC 2-Tier Sleeper Coaches
- 1 Luggage Coach
- 1 Luggage-cum-Guard Coach
India-Nepal Train Service: Frequency
The Saryu Kamala Express will operate weekly between India and Nepal. The train will originate from Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, whereas it will originate from Janakpur Dham in Nepal on Saturday.