The Ayodhya-Janakpur Saryu Kamala Express has been flagged off by PM Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah today. It is the first passenger train service between India and Nepal, and it will connect Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

India-Nepal Train Service: Route & Timings

As noted earlier, the train service will connect Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The Ayodhya-Janakpur Express will cover an approximate distance of 604 km with 10 stations in between.

The train’s route from Ayodhya to Janakpur can be checked here

Train No. 04295 Ayodhya Dham-Janakpur Dham Arrival Time (IST) Station Departure Time (IST) — Ayodhya Dham 12:30 pm 2:05 pm Mankapur 2:07 pm 3:03 pm Basti 3:05 pm 5:30 pm Gorakhpur 5:40 pm No Halt Paniyahawa No Halt 9:00 pm Narkatiaganj (Power Change) 9:30 pm 11:10 pm Raxaul 11:15 pm 1:35 am Sitamarhi 1:40 am 2:53 am Shisho Halt 2:55 am 4:48 am Madhubani 4:50 am 6:30 am Jaynagar Customs Yard 7:30 am 10:00 am Janakpur Dham (Nepal) —

The train’s route from Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya Dham can be checked in the table below:

Train No. 04296 Janakpur Dham-Ayodhya Dham Arrival Time (IST) Station Departure Time (IST) — Janakpur Dham (Nepal) 1:00 pm 2:10 pm Jaynagar Customs Yard 3:10 pm 3:48 pm Madhubani 3:50 pm 4:48 pm Shisho Halt 5:40 pm 7:00 pm Sitamarhi 7:05 pm 8:45 pm Raxaul 8:50 pm 10:50 pm Narkatiaganj (Power Change) 11:20 pm No Halt Paniyahawa No Halt 3:55 am Gorakhpur 4:05 am 4:58 am Basti 5:00 am 5:53 am Mankapur 5:55 am 8:10 am Ayodhya Dham —

Also Read: 13th IBW To Be Held On December 4 And 5 In Panchgani: Racers Can Win Up To ₹12 Lakh

India-Nepal Train Service: Coach Composition

The Saryu Kamala Express, set to run between Ayodhya and Janakpur, will use a total of 17 coaches. You can check out the coach composition of the train here: