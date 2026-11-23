The 13th edition of the India Bike Week (IBW) will be held on December 4 and 5 in Panchgani, Maharashtra. Four dedicated racetracks will provide participants with a chance to win up to ₹12 lakh.

2026 India Bike Week: Key Highlights

As noted earlier, the 13th edition of the India Bike Week will be held in Panchgani, a hill station in Satara, Maharashtra

Activites

2026 IBW introduces ‘Town Takeover’ to expand the experience across Panchgani through:

Campsites

Riding Trails

Parties

Rideouts

Live Rock Music

13th IBW will also include live rock music, and the list of performers includes:

Hanumankind

Kryptos

Midival Punditz ft. Karsh Kale & Kutle Khan

RASA

Sickflip

Bombie

DJ Russell

Blackjack!

Bass Maya

Vipin Mishra Project & More

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