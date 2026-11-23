The 13th edition of the India Bike Week (IBW) will be held on December 4 and 5 in Panchgani, Maharashtra. Four dedicated racetracks will provide participants with a chance to win up to ₹12 lakh.
2026 India Bike Week: Key Highlights
As noted earlier, the 13th edition of the India Bike Week will be held in Panchgani, a hill station in Satara, Maharashtra
Activites
2026 IBW introduces ‘Town Takeover’ to expand the experience across Panchgani through:
- Campsites
- Riding Trails
- Parties
- Rideouts
Live Rock Music
13th IBW will also include live rock music, and the list of performers includes:
- Hanumankind
- Kryptos
- Midival Punditz ft. Karsh Kale & Kutle Khan
- RASA
- Sickflip
- Bombie
- DJ Russell
- Blackjack!
- Bass Maya
- Vipin Mishra Project & More
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2026 India Bike Week: Custom-Build Competition
The India Bike Week 2026 also includes the Jameson Ginger Ale X IBW Bike Build-Off Competition, which will challenge amateur builders to create their own custom motorcycles within a budget.
Participants will be provided with a motorcycle and a 50-day timeline. The winners will receive a new Harley-Davidson X440T to bring their designs to life, with mentorship from an expert team comprising Harsh Man Rai, Anand Dharmaraj, and Shail Sheth.
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2026 India Bike Week: Stunt Arena
The 2026 India Bike Week will also include a dedicated stunt arena. The stunt arena will also include a special surprise performance by an international athlete.
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2026 India Bike Week: Tickets & Prices
The 2026 India Bike Week tickets can be purchased through the official website. The event will take place between 1:00 pm and 10:00 pm, as per Indian Standard Time. Ticket prices and benefits can be found in the table below:
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Pass Comparison
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Day Pass
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Weekend Pass
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Platinum Pass
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Bulk Booking
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Club Booking
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Price
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₹2,199
|
₹2,999
|
₹8,000
|
₹2,799
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₹2,699
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Access
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4th/5th December
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Access to Both Festival Days
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Access to Both Festival Days
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Access to Both Festival Days
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Access to Both Festival Days
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Minimum Ticket Required
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1
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1
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1
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5–15 PAX
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25
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F&B Voucher
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Not included
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INR 200 worth of F&B
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Complimentary Alcohol & Bar Snacks
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INR 200 worth of F&B
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INR 250 worth of F&B