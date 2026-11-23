Ferrari has unveiled the new 296 Challenge Stradale and the 296 Challenge Evo Racer. Both of these cars were unveiled during Ferrari Finali Mondiali in Barcelona, Spain.

The 296 Challenge Stradale revives the nameplate, which was discontinued in 2004. The new model is heavily inspired by the racing version, and it has been developed with a focus on track performance.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale: Engine & Performance

You can check out the details regarding the powertrain and performance specifications of the 296 Challenge Stradale below.

Engine

The 296 Challenge Stradale uses a 3-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, details of which can be found in the table below:

Category Specifications Engine Capacity 3-litre 120-degree twin-turbo V6 with Hybrid Transmission 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox Power Output 670 hp Torque Output 740 Nm

Performance

Now that we are aware of the details of the engine, let’s take a look at the performance of the 296 Challenge Stradale in the table below:

Category Specifications Claimed 0-100 km/h 2.8 seconds Claimed 0-200 km/h 7.9 seconds Claimed Top Speed Over 300 km/h

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Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale: Design

The Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale looks more or less the same as the 296 GTB. However, it features several distinctive elements that have been explained below: